Prince Harry Is Not the Only Potential Headache King Charles Could Face on His Coronation Day

We are only a few weeks away from the highly anticipated coronation of King Charles III. While the royal family has a lot of plans to finalize, Charles is reportedly worrying about everything that might go wrong.

Prince Harry’s attendance is at the forefront of Charles’ mind. But there are other potential headaches that could plague Charles on his coronation day.

Prince Harry and King Charles | LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry confirms his plans to attend King Charles III’s coronation

After months of speculation, Harry has officially confirmed that he will attend Charles’ coronation. The Duke of Sussex will miss out on his son’s birthday to watch Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles get crowned.

The ceremony is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. While Harry will be among the royals attending the event, his wife is not going to make it.

Meghan is remaining in the United States to watch the couple’s two children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana. According to Express, the palace confirmed the news in a recent statement.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the statement read.

The confirmation came following months of debate about whether Harry and Meghan would join the royals for Charles’ coronation. Although Charles no longer has to worry about Prince Harry snubbing his invitation, he has other things on his mind ahead of his big day.

King Charles is worried about 1 major detail for the big ceremony

With the drama surrounding Harry seemingly sorted out, Charles is reportedly worrying about several other elements related to the coronation. At the top of his list are his concerns about everyone’s attire.

Inside sources told Express that Charles is worried about the weight of his coronation robes. Charles apparently commented that the robes felt heavy, which caused his aides to worry that he might fall during the ceremony.

The coronation will be televised live, so any misstep would be a major embarrassment for the royals. Once Charles is crowned, he will make his way to the Chairs of State. This could prove tricky if his robes are too heavy.

The sources noted that Charles also has concerns about the attire of the royal women at the coronation. An insider claims that Charles has expressed “huge anxiety” over what the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh are wearing for the event.

Prince Andrew could cause a major stir at the coronation

Aside from the stress over outfits, Charles has another major source of drama he may have to deal with during the coronation. Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal duties, is reportedly angry about his own robes.

Sources report that Andrew would like to wear his traditional robes for the coronation. The robes are related to the disgraced royal’s position as Knight of the Garter.

With only a few weeks to go until the coronation, Charles has yet to tell Andrew if he can or can’t wear the robes. The Duke of York is reportedly very angry about Charles’ indecision, which could be a major talking point during the ceremony.

Andrew was forced to take a step away from the public eye following his sexual abuse scandal. He has since become a constant source of drama for the royals and a major headache for Charles.