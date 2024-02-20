New York gossip reporter Cindy Adams made less than complimentary comments toward Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, in her column.

A legendary New York gossip columnist, who has broken some of the most significant celebrity stories of the past four decades, appears to be no fan of Prince Harry. She claimed he “resembles a jerk in two countries” in her opinion column.

Cindy Adams takes aim at Prince Harry

Cindy Adams, a legendary gossip columnist in New York City, took aim at Prince Harry in an opinion piece published in The New York Post. Her remarks regarding the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, appeared less than complimentary.

Adams wrote, “Those claiming to know say whispers about Meghan and her non-prince of a guy are getting louder. Like how now, they’re not insanely euphoric yippee happy with their lives, or lies, or whatever.”

The columnist continued, “He dislikes California. There’s the London drama. He now resembles a jerk in two countries.”

She added, “Plus, they’ve fallen on their assets professionally. And that temp duchess is going nowhere.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal drama ‘smells’ like Wallis Simpson, Edward VIII Adams says

Wallis Simpson, Edward VIII, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in side-by-side photographs | PA Images/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Cindy Adams claims royal drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “smells” reminiscent of the chaos surrounding the relationship of Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII. Adams once interviewed Simpson, the divorcee Edward abdicated the throne for.

Adams has a very distinct opinion regarding how the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “smells like Britain’s long-ago aroma” of Wallis and Edward. She connected the similarities between the couples in her opinion piece for The New York Post.

“It smells like Britain’s long-ago aroma of Wallis, the American divorcee Duchess of Windsor, and her abdicated ex-king husband, Edward,” she wrote. “Right off, there were headlines, photos, and PR.”

She continued, “Time came when no limo, no curtsies, spring for your sandwich, you’re novelty’s gone. When it basically osmosed into who the hell cares.”

Adams says she once interviewed “bitter” Wallis, who called Edward strictly “His Royal Highness.” She said on their couch lay a huge real leopard fur, and Wallis admitted “His Royal Highness” hunted the animal.

She concluded, “Wallis told me ‘His Royal Highness is now inside working on our finances. We are no longer wealthy, and we are in need of money.’ She later appeared at a Palm Beach, Florida gala, and her payment was jewelry.”

Who is Cindy Adams?

Cindy Adams is a legendary gossip correspondent in New York City. She has been The New York Post’s reigning celebrity columnist for over 40 years reports CBS News Sunday Morning.

She dislikes the word “gossip.” Adams says the conversations she has with her readers should be “chatty and funny.”

Adams claims “If you are good to me and you’re my friend, I will be loyal forever. If you’re evil to me and you get me in this life, I’ll get you in the next one.”

Cindy Adams’ opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are her own.