Prince Harry Is Not an ‘Unhappy Pushover’ For Meghan Markle: Relationship ‘Is What He Needs,’ Claims Report

Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is on the rocks, a new report claims the couple have found a dynamic that works for them. Harry and Meghan have reportedly settled into a life routine where it appears Meghan has the upper hand, but Harry is not an “unhappy pushover.” The report claims the relationship “is what he needs.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York, on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York City | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

A new report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union works for them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced media scrutiny about their relationship in the five years since they wed in 2018. The general consensus in the press and the public appears to be that Meghan has the upper hand in their marriage, but a new editorial by People Magazine shares contrary claims.

The magazine spoke to an unnamed family insider who shared intimate details regarding Meghan and Harry’s marriage. “They seemed happy together. Harry seems to be embracing this life with Meghan and knows it’s a very different one than he had before, of course,” they said.

The source continues, “Meghan does seem to run the household and make the decisions, but it’s not that he bends for her. It’s just a dynamic that works for them, and maybe one that he needs after everything he’s been through.”

While the source did not elaborate further on what Harry experienced, details regarding his life before and after marrying Meghan were laid bare in his autobiography Spare. Harry spoke of the hurt he experienced as a royal family member, the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and his strained relationships with his brother Prince William and father, King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t have a ‘plan’ when exiting the royal family

According to the People report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t have a “five-year plan” when exiting their roles as senior royals in March 2020. However, they knew that they did not want royal life for their family when they announced their plans in an Instagram post.

However, the couple has reportedly made choices that have put their family first. The royal fishbowl “wasn’t a world they wanted for their family.” But, since then, the couple’s decisions “flow from that, for whatever time period it takes.”

Harry and Meghan began securing lucrative business contracts after leaving the United Kingdom, moving to Canada, and settling in America. They signed with Spotify (who dropped their contract in early 2023) for $20M, Netflix for a reported $100M, and Harry began working on his autobiography Spare, worth $20M.

Currently, only the couple’s Netflix contract remains in effect. Meghan Markle recently signed as a client of William Morris Endeavor with a promise to secure her brand-building contracts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a busy fall ahead

The Fall of 2023 will be busy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It starts with a joint trip to open the Invictus Games in Germany beginning in September.

Around the same time, the Netflix series Heart of Invictus, following athletes who readied themselves for the 2022 games, should debut. The couple reportedly has a series for the streamer Bad Manners, based on a character from the Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations.

Harry will also reportedly travel to Africa to for a Netflix project as he walks in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana. It has not been confirmed if Meghan Markle will film with her husband.

On Aug. 7, author Carly Fortune confirmed on Instagram that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company, Archewell, has secured the rights to New York Times best-selling novel Meet Me at the Lake. The couple will work with Netflix to bring the project to life.

Elements of this story were first reported by Variety.