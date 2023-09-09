Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth have always had a close relationship despite the tension between Harry and the other royals. And he once explained what he missed the most about his 'Granny.'

It’s been one year since Queen Elizabeth died. The late monarch was 96, and she left behind a tremendous legacy. Despite tensions among the royals, the queen had a strong relationship with everyone, including her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

One year after her death, the royal family is remembering everything they loved about her, and Prince Harry had some sweet words about his “Granny” back in January 2023, three years after he announced that he was stepping back from his senior royal role. Meanwhile, the other royals paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II via Instagram on September 8.

Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry and Prince William in 1987 | Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Prince Harry once said what he misses most about his ‘Granny’ Queen Elizabeth

Harry has had plenty of issues with the royal family over the last few years, but there was one family member who he had always remained close with: Queen Elizabeth. The queen reportedly supported Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family, and she welcomed Meghan with open arms. Even as disputes eventually divided the family, Harry never let the problems come between him and his “Granny.”

Not long after the queen’s death, Harry told People what he misses about her. Speaking to the magazine in January 2023, he said, “My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship … I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit.” Still, Harry said he was happy for her because she was now reunited with her husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth maintained a special relationship with her family members, and while Harry and Meghan aren’t currently active on Instagram, the two are almost certainly remembering the queen today (other royals posted about the late queen). Last year, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website went dark during the mourning period after the queen’s death, though the site doesn’t appear to have such a note this year; Harry is currently in London but likely will not get together with his family this week.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The royal family remembers Queen Elizabeth on her death anniversary

On September 8, a number of the royal family members remembered the late queen. Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a series of photos of Her Majesty to their Instagram account with the caption, “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

The Royal Family official Instagram account also commemorated the day. King Charles recorded a special voice note in honor of his mother and captioned the Instagram Reel, “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.” The account also posted a decades-old photo of the queen from the Royal Collection Trust to commemorate her death.

Even Princess Eugenie posted a photo of herself with Queen Elizabeth to her Instagram account, saying that she’s “thinking” of her grandmother and that she is “remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much.”