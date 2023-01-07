Prince Harry Sent a ‘Message’ He ‘Wants to Be Asked or Begged to Go’ to the Coronation Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry is in the process of promoting his autobiography, Spare. During one of the TV promos for his ITV interview, he’s vague about whether he will attend King Charles’ coronation. According to a body language expert, Harry “wants to be asked or begged to go.”

Prince Harry says ‘a lot can happen’ between now and King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry | Stephane De Sakutin – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry hasn’t revealed whether he and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ coronation. During the ITV interview promo, when asked by Tom Bradby if he will attend, Harry says, “There’s a lot can happen between now and then.”

Harry goes on to say it’s up to his family to make the next move. “But the door is always open” he continues. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to talk about it.” Harry also says that while he still believes in the monarchy, he doesn’t know if he will be part of it in the future.

Prince Harry ‘wants to be asked or begged to go’ to the coronation says Judi James

Harry’s body language seems to send a “message” that he wants his family to “beg” him to attend the coronation, according to Judi James. She says Harry expresses a desire to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William, but his gestures say the opposite.

“There is nothing conciliatory about his body language,” James tells Express. “His message is more: ‘They can come to me,’ which implies a desire to call the shots and to be the one asked or begged to go rather than the other way round.”

James says Harry also uses gestures that come across as “pompous” when he discusses those who don’t understand his situation. According to her, Harry is convinced he’s the one in the right.

“The pompous gestures he uses when he talks about ‘people who don’t understand or don’t believe’ are telling in this trailer,” James continues. “His right hand performs a precision pinch gesture that he uses as an emphatic baton to show how in the right he believes he is.”

Valentine Low doesn’t believe Prince Harry’s book will damage the royal family’s reputation

Author Valentine Low isn’t concerned about the impact of Harry’s book on the royal family. Although he refers to the book as having “a bewildering array of accounts and allegations,” he doesn’t see it as a threat to their reputation.

“There’s nothing that’s going to permanently damage the reputation of the royal family, I don’t think,” says Lowe during an interview with Times Radio. “It’s going to be a bruising time. It’s going to seriously damage the relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family.”

Although Low says this book is part of the “royal soap opera: that has played out before with royal family, but he sees it nothing more than a distraction. In his opinion, they will move past this and carry on with their lives. So far, the palace has remained silent, but he believes a response might come after the book’s official release.

“I think they will say nothing until the book actually comes out,” says Low. “And then I suspect they won’t address any of the allegations in detail because frankly, that way madness lies if you start talking about the detail of what happened when Harry had a fight with William. It doesn’t serve your purpose. It doesn’t do any good to try and counter the stories in Harry’s book.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.