Kinsley Schofield says 'Harry the hero' should have been what the Sussex's focused on when splitting from the royal family in 2020.

Prince Harry‘s public persona appears to have been invigorated fresh off a visit to Japan, where he participated in a charity event. With two weeks left until his Heart of Invictus documentary drops on Netflix, one royal commentator couldn’t hold back their excitement at how Harry “thrives” on being “the hero” and not the star of “South Park‘s Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

The cover of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ and ‘South Park’s’ lampooned cover titled ‘Waaagh’ | Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images/South Park

Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ docuseries shows his charitable side

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield shared her thoughts on Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus series trailer. She believes charitable endeavors are at the core of who the Duke of Sussex is.

Schofield exclaimed she was happy to see Harry involved in matters dear to his heart. She addressed the duke directly.

“Harry, this is where you were meant to be. This is where you thrive,” she began.

“Why was this not the first priority coming out of the gate?” she asked. “Had this been the first project produced by the Sussex’s, I think it could have changed the trajectory of their entire professional life.”

“Harry is helping. Harry the hero. Not South Park‘s Worldwide Privacy Tour,” Schofield continued.

The seemingly unhappy pair were dubbed “the prince of Canada and his wife” on the Comedy Central animated series. The Feb. 15, 2023 installment featured unhappy royal characters settling in a fictional Colorado town after embarking on a “worldwide privacy tour.”

Royal commentator says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first projects after royal family exit were for ‘sympathy’

Schofield says she can’t “justify” the couple’s first royal family exit interview with Oprah Winfrey. “That was bad. It was a horrible mistake.”

Likewise, she discussed a story she read where a source for Meghan Markle claimed the Duchess of Sussex thought people would sympathize with her and Prince Harry after the release of the Oprah interview and the Netflix doc Harry & Meghan. “Obviously, they did not,” Schofield claims.

The interview “was an example of a total lack of self-awareness,” the commentator says. Conversley, “Heart of Invictus features real people with real setbacks and real concerns,” she believes.

“Harry’s over here on Oprah, in his book Spare, on Netflix, complaining about castle bedroom sizes,” the commentator says. “But, had they seen a positive response to this type of content, perhaps it would have sent them in an entirely selfless, different direction.”

‘Heart of Invictus’ is Prince Harry at his core, says commentator

Upon moving to the United States in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quickly signed a $20M deal for Harry’s book Spare, with Netflix to the tune of $100M and Spotify for $20M. Furthermore, the couple’s first project was a docuseries where they spoke of their displeasure as royal family members.

However, Kinsley Schofield believes that had the Sussex’s pivoted to the type of content featured in Heart of Invictus, public perception of the couple could have started on a better footing. Her commentary follows.

“Heart of Invictus would have been such an incredible introduction to the Sussex’s new life in America,” Schofield explains. “But we got Oprah and Meghan’s crash curtsy.”

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event that allows its participants to foster a peer-to-peer support network of people with similar experiences. Heart of Invictus debuts on Netflix beginning Aug. 30, 2023.