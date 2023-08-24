The Duke of Sussex sported darker and fuller locks in a new snapshot supporting his role as Better Up's Chief Impact Officer.

A new photograph of Prince Harry to promote his role as a part of the company Better Up has one royal commentator likening his look to a popular 2000s film series. But he “looks like a vampire from Twilight,” they said after the Duke of Sussex sported darker hair and fuller style in the snap.

Prince Harry’s new headshot has some royal watchers scratching their heads

The Duke of Sussex is the Chief Impact Officer of Better Up. The tech company helps provide “mindsets, skills, and behaviors your workforce needs to be ready for any challenge” through “world-class coaching and science.”

Harry’s headshot was recently updated on the company’s website. The image shows him wearing a black dress shirt, looking directly at the camera.

However, some royal watchers believe there has been some retouching of Prince Harry’s hair in the photograph. It is darker and appears filled in where the duke has naturally lost some follicles over the past several years.

During a panel discussion for Talk TV, commentary regarding Harry’s new look took center stage. Likewise, Mike Graham told the panel: “There’s another reason why we should never welcome Harry back to this country.”

“Look at his hair. His hair has suddenly got darker and thicker. On the other hand, he looks like Russell Quirk,” Graham shared.

Panelist Esther Krakue chimed in, seeing something supernatural in the Prince’s new look. She joked: “He looks like a vampire from Twilight.”

Did Prince Harry ask for his hair to be edited? Talk TV panelists weigh in

The panel continued their discussion regarding Prince Harry’s hair. They wondered if the duke himself approved this new look. Or if a photographer edited the photograph.

Mike Graham suggested, “[Harry] only ever does what he wants to do. But he doesn’t permit anybody to tell him no.”

Within his new Better Up bio, Prince Harry is called “a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.” Furthermore, it continues, “As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work and creative activations.”

Harry’s bio lists his work as the founder of the Invictus Games, the non-profit Travalyst, and as co-founder of Sentebale. However, the duke is also noted for his role as the President of African Parks, which, per his biography, is a “non-governmental organization focused on protecting Africa’s ecosystems in partnership with local communities and governments.”

The duke may be using an ‘optical illusion’ to make his hair appear fuller

The US Express spoke to hair specialist Fabian Martinez, who claims Prince Harry’s hair benefits from an “optical illusion” to give the appearance of fuller hair in the new photograph. Furthermore, “It appears that Harry is sporting hair fibers, which are commonly utilized as cosmetic items to give the impression of denser and more voluminous hair,” he said.

Likewise, “These fibers are crafted from natural or synthetic materials like keratin or cotton. In addition, these materials are meticulously ground down and transformed into minuscule particles,” Martinez continued.

Moreover, he concluded, “Upon application of hair fibers onto your hair, they stick to your existing hair strands due to static electricity. And the inherent texture of your hair.”

Prince Harry has not commented on speculation regarding his new Better Up headshot. He subsequently appeared on behalf of the company in February 2023 in an event reflected on its official Facebook page.

Harry’s latest project for Netflix, Heart of Invictus, debuts on the streaming network beginning Aug. 30, 2023. He and his wife Meghan Markle, are contracted to the service as part of a $100M contract.