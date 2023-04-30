Prince Harry Will Try to Be as ‘Invisible’ as He Can at King Charles’ Coronation for 1 Reason, According to Celebrity Psychic

After weeks of speculation, Prince Harry submitted an RSVP that he will be attending his father King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will make the trip without his wife and children.

Now, a psychic is predicting that Harry is going to try to be “as invisible as he can” during the ceremony. Here’s more on what the prince’s tarot cards say about that and where he will be seated inside Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry will leave U.K. right after attending the coronation ceremony

The duke’s trip to the U.K. will be a brief one. In fact, it’s believed that he will be in town for less than 24 hours and only attend the ceremony, not any of the other coronation festivities.

That information was passed on from Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie who tweeted: “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

Astrologer predicts Prince Harry will try to be ‘invisible’ at the ceremony

Prince Harry attends the launch of Team UK for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman spoke to Slingo about the Duke of Sussex’s decision to attend the royal event without Meghan.

“Meghan gets the 3 of Swords, the sorrow card,” Honigman shared. “This tarot card speaks of indecision. She couldn’t decide whether to attend or not, but the questions go deeper, and she doesn’t know whether King Charles will have a part to play in her children’s lives at all.”

As for Harry, Honigman revealed: “Prince Harry receives the Death card, which thankfully doesn’t mean that any harm comes to the prince but it is rather a card of change.”

The tarot reader predicted that the duke won’t want to stand out at the coronation ceremony and would rather just make a brief appearance and leave undetected because of how he feels being around his relatives these days. She said: “Harry feels awkward and different [from] the others at the event of his father’s coronation. The card shows that he doesn’t enjoy himself and tries to be as invisible as he can, perhaps making his excuses and leaving early.”

The duke won’t be seated with senior royals

Prince Harry seated in the second row at the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign | PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Flying under the radar at the coronation may actually be easy for Prince Harry as he has no role in ceremony and won’t be seated in the front row with the senior royals.

Because he is no longer a working royal, Harry will be seated behind the senior members of the Firm. We saw an example of this when he attended a service of Thanksgiving for the late Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022. The Sussexes were seated in the second pew on the opposite side of the church from Harry’s father and brother.

Express reported: “Harry’s arrival at Westminster Abbey will be meticulously crafted down to the exact minute to avoid any form of confrontation with members of the royal family who will never forgive him for what he has done. The Prince of Wales is at the front of the list, with his fury at his younger brother being one of the worst-kept royal secrets. Harry will be seated several rows behind the senior royals and at a position to ensure that there can be no direct shot of William and Harry together — meaning any potential sideways glances or furious stares are not broadcast on the world stage.”