Prince Harry’s ‘Cruelty’ When Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Actually Dying’ ‘Takes the Breath Away’ According to a Royal Family Friend

A trusted confidant and close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II is unveiling a trove of secrets about Her Majesty’s final days. Moved by Elizabeth’s passing, the friend offered a remarkable insight into the monarchy while heavily criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As the Queen’s health began to decline, her loyal confidant disclosed that Harry and Meghan should have withheld their biting criticisms of the monarchy. While Elizabeth was nearing the end, Harry and Meghan’s “cruel” actions left everyone breathless.

Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s friend was shocked by Prince Harry’s ‘cruelty’ at the time of her death

A close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth has provided valuable insights into her final weeks. The source not only disclosed information about Elizabeth’s health but also expressed strong criticism toward Harry and Meghan.

The friend, who was deeply affected by Elizabeth’s passing, offered a rare glimpse into the highly confidential circumstances surrounding Her Majesty’s death.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Elizabeth’s friend revealed that she experienced considerable pain in the final months of her life. By the time of the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, her vision and hearing were severely impaired, and she often found herself confused.

Per the source, Elizabeth seldom ventured beyond her quarters in Windsor Castle. Even appearing on the balcony for the jubilee required an enormous exertion. This is an aspect that Elizabeth’s dear friend believes Harry and Meghan should have taken into account before revealing the royal family’s secrets.

“That was the time for Harry and Meghan to bite their tongue. Instead, they produced this unending stream of incredibly hurtful films and interviews attacking her life’s work,” the friend stated. “For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself, as he must have known she was—well, the cruelty of it takes the breath away.”

The Duke of Sussex revealed in ‘Spare’ that King Charles did not want Meghan Markle to visit the Queen in her final days

Harry has been very candid about his life as a royal the past few years. In his telling memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex disclosed details about his final days with Queen Elizabeth.

As her health rapidly declined, Harry received a call from King Charles, who informed him that Elizabeth’s condition had taken a severe downturn.

At the time of her passing, Her Majesty, aged 96, was residing at Balmoral Estate in Scotland, accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne. In response to the news, Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, and Harry all hurriedly rushed to bid their farewells.

“[Charles] said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn’t want … her,” Harry wrote in his book. “He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it. [I replied,] ’Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.’”

Charles later clarified that he didn’t want any of the wives to visit Elizabeth at Balmoral. That included Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

At the time, Harry and Meghan were in the UK to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards, held in London.

Prince Harry opens up about his final moments with Queen Elizabeth

Despite Charles’ demands, Harry arranged for a private plane to depart from Luton, England. Once he landed, Meghan immediately urged him to give her a call. Harry then discovered the news of Elizabeth’s passing online.

In his memoir, Harry vividly recalled his actions in the hours after Elizabeth’s death. “I put on my black tie, walked off the plane into a thick mist, and sped in a borrowed car to Balmoral,” he stated, adding that Anne greeted him upon arrival.

“She asked if I wanted to see Granny. [I answered,] ‘Yes, I do,’” he shared.

Entering his grandmother’s bedroom, Harry noticed an unfamiliar aura as he beheld her serene form. Reflecting on the bittersweet moment, he acknowledged how he had regretted not being present during his mother’s final days.

Shortly after the palace announced Queen Elizabeth’s death, Harry released a heartfelt statement, honoring her enduring legacy. As the official mourning period commenced, Harry journeyed back to London, where he reunited with his wife.

The couple, married in 2018, chose to remain in the city to pay their respects at the state funeral and committal service.