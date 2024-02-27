A hulu documentary starring Prince Harry and featuring footage from his trip to Canada ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games is now streaming.

Prince Harry’s on Hulu. After being interviewed in Canada while promoting the 2025 Invictus Games, scenes of the Duke of Sussex’s conversation are now part of a documentary. According to an expert, the program could be a sign of bigger things to come in the streaming world for Harry or the end of a major business deal.

Harry’s Hulu documentary premiered on Feb. 25, 2024

A little more than a week after he and Meghan Markle traveled to Whistler, Canada, for the Invictus Games One Year to Go events, a documentary all about the visit hit Hulu.

Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games debuted on Feb. 25, 2024. In it, the father of two can be seen in footage from interviews he gave to ABC during the three-day trip.

The same one in which he told journalist Will Reeve for Good Morning America he “felt grateful” for being able to see his father, King Charles III, after the 75-year-old’s cancer diagnosis. Harry also said in the interview illness can bring families together.

As for why it’s come as something of a surprise, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a partnership with Netflix, having most recently released an August 2022 documentary all about gearing up for the Invictus Games called Heart of Invictus.

The Hulu documentary points to a ‘power move’ by Netflix or ‘severing ties’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to PR expert Jane Owen, Harry’s documentary finding its way to Hulu isn’t likely a surprise to Netflix.

“There’s no way that Netflix didn’t know about the documentary,” she told Mirror. “A deal like that with so much money would have had very specific regulations about what hoops Harry would have needed to jump through to make a show with another network.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year contract with the streaming giant in 2020, reportedly worth millions. Since then, they’ve released multiple projects together, the most notable being 2022’s Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Owen continued, saying the documentary heading to Hulu could also hint at a “cooling off period” between Harry, Meghan, and Netflix.

“It’s possible that Netflix had [the] first refusal of the documentary and let it go,” the PR expert said. “They may be moving away and severing ties.”

Or, she shared, they could be gearing up for an even bigger project. “Alternatively, it could be a power move of Netflix if they have something even bigger in the works with Harry.”

“So it’s going to be either one extreme or the other,” she said. Either Netflix is not interested in Harry anymore, or they have something else in the works that they are putting all their attention in, and they don’t want to dilute their attention with a different show.”

The documentary could also be a sign of Disney getting into the ‘Harry business’

Owen added the arrival of the program on Hulu may be a sign of a budding business relationship. She called it a good “opportunity” to usher in a collaboration with Harry, 39.

“On the other side, this is also an opportunity for Hulu, which is owned by Disney, to get into the ‘Harry business,’ which is still a massive audience, as shown by this interview in fact,” she said.

For now, no partnership between Hulu and Harry—or Hulu and the Sussexes —has been announced. Meanwhile, Meghan has a forthcoming podcast with Lemonada Media after Spotify and the couple announced they were parting ways in 2023 after one season of “Archetypes.”