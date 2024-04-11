'Remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this,' an author said of Prince Harry regarding Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand.

Prince Harry’s “uncomfortable” with Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. An author says the Duke of Sussex probably isn’t entirely at ease with the Duchess of Sussex’s new business venture. Sure, Harry thinks it’s a “great idea.” But one part he’s not fully on board with is that it’s “commercial.”

Harry’s ‘not too sure about’ Meghan’s lifestyle brand being a ‘commercial enterprise’

According to Tom Quinn, the author of Gilded Youth, a 2023 book about growing up in the British royal family, Harry’s likely “uncomfortable” with the sales part.

“While devoted Harry totally supports Meghan, there’s one aspect he is not too sure about,” The Mirror wrote.

“Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea—he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes,” Quinn told the outlet. “But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise.

“So there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils,” he added.

For those who may not know, Meghan’s a self-proclaimed “foodie,” who showed off her love of all things culinary on The Tig, the lifestyle blog she shuttered shortly before officially joining the royal family.

Meghan spent “over a year” working on American Riviera Orchard, a source told Page Six, noting it’s “all the things that are close to her heart. All the things she is passionate about.”

Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard is ‘essentially no different’ from what other British royals do

It seems Harry doesn’t have to feel “uncomfortable” about American Riviera Orchard. Why? Because, according to historian Gareth Russell, British royals have — and continue — to do similar things in their work.

“The notion that royalty can ever be separated from social and cultural influence is absurd,” Gareth Russell told British Vogue. “Royal support and royal patronage has huge clout.”

“Obviously, as you enter the 20th century, this role of ‘influencer’ is complicated by the issue of potential commercial gain.”

“But really, if you look at things like the Duchy of Cornwall, which has been incredibly successful with its range of organic food, what the Duchess of Sussex is doing is essentially no different to other members of the Royal Family, including the most senior members.”

The line of organic food started with King Charles III, Harry’s dad and Meghan’s father-in-law, in the ‘90s. Now the company claims it is the largest organic food and drink brand in the U.K. (via CNN).

Today, Harry’s brother, Prince William, 41, oversees it as part of the Duchy of Cornwall in his capacity as the Prince of Wales.

American Riveria Orchard’s trademark application hints at potential products to come

Meghan hasn’t released more information since announcing her lifestyle brand on March 14, 2024. That means she’s officially unveiled the American Riviera Orchard homepage waitlist and a short video clip. Plus the brand’s Instagram account.

However, the brand’s trademark application has provided more insight into what could be on the way. The application filed on Feb. 2, 2024, shows that American Riviera Orchard could delve deep into lifestyle products.

The brand plans to sell tableware, drinkware, jams, jellies, cookbooks, linens, gift wrap paper, yoga mats — Meghan’s a longtime yogi — and more.

The brand’s also seeking “retail store services” with food, books, servingware, tableware, etc., as well as online retail stores. It doesn’t stop there. Meghan’s could also be headed back to the small screen for a cooking show centering around the brand.