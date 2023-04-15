Prince Louis Is the ‘Playful’ Royal With an ‘Advantage’ Over Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Says Royal Expert 

Prince Louis is the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. He’s often seen having a great time and joking around during royal engagements. A royal expert says Prince Louis has an advantage over Prince George and Princess Charlotte when it comes to public events. Here’s what the expert had to say.

Prince Louis attended his first walkabout in 2022

Prince Louis attended his first walkabout during the 2022 Christmas service at Sandringham. He was upbeat and “playful” during the event, according to a royal expert.

“While Prince George and Princess Charlotte are rapidly growing into their royal roles, showing regular signs of having been coached for public appearances, Louis is still in the spontaneous and playful stage, happily looking excited by the crowds and all the attention rather than inhibited by it,” Judi James tells Express. “William kept George so close to his side that the pair now tend to automatically mirror each other in public.”

Prince George looks after Prince Louis

James also notes how Prince George has taken over watching his younger brother. She says his behavior echoes the way Prince William used to look after Prince Harry.

“Prince George has always seemed to adore having his father as his role model,” says James. “It is especially touching to see how he is even taking over the task of looking after his younger brother, using very similar rituals of caring and protection as William did first to Harry when they were boys, and then to George.”

Why Prince Louis has an ‘advantage’

According to James, Prince Louis has an advantage over his siblings. Since he’s the youngest child, he is allowed to run around freely and enjoy himself to the fullest. Louis is able to experience freedom that his siblings can’t.

“Louis has a huge advantage when it comes to being allowed to run off freely as he does when he dashes to give his sister flowers,” says James. “As the youngest sibling, he has two parents and an older brother and sister to allow his parameters to stretch quite wide.

James continues, “Running off alone like this could present a nightmare for Kate, but he is running towards Charlotte and George, and both are old enough to keep an eye on him. This means Louis probably has an even greater sense of perceived freedom at public events than George or Charlotte enjoyed.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are growing into their roles

James says the three royal children appear to be more comfortable with royal engagements as time goes on. They have become accustomed to interacting with the public.

“It was Christmas day, and it is vital that none of the three children grows up dreading royal events and feeling stifled or over-wary of them,” says James. “All three are now looking comfortable with the obligatory handshaking, and both George and Charlotte seem reasonably confident waving or chatting with the crowds, while for Louis, there is still scope for grinning at the cameras and running around having fun.”

