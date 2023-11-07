A body language expert says the Prince of Wales came across extremely confident on his solo trip abroad, which isn't the case for another royal who needs his wife by his side.

Prince William traveled to Singapore to attend events surrounding his third Earthshot Prize Awards and the global summit of United for Wildlife. The Prince of Wales made the trip solo without the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). While he apologized for her absence, the prince displayed a good amount of confidence during appearances on his own and “wasn’t at a loss” without the princess there.

According to a body language expert, how William acted without his wife around is the opposite of another royal who needs to have his wife with him during engagements.

Prince William greets members of the public at Jewel Changi Airport on day one of his visit to Singapore | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William showed he doesn’t have to have Kate with him at events

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years, Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well. He recently shared what he saw from Prince William after the future king touched down in Singapore.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton explained: “In terms of body language, William doesn’t tend to display as many self-reassuring gestures as he once did. William and Harry both inherited self-reassurance gestures, including touching their shoulder, cufflinks, or sticking their hand in their jacket, from their father. We didn’t see any of these gestures during his first days in Singapore … We also saw crow’s feet at the side of his eyes, which denotes genuine joy and happiness at being at the Earthshot event.”

Prince William talking with members of the British Dragons dragon boating club in Singapore | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The expert also noticed that the Prince of Wales displayed a lot of confidence during his solo engagements, showing he’s “not at a loss” when Kate isn’t with him.

“William tends to cope very well during solo engagements,” Stanton said adding, “He’s confident enough to carry himself on his own, and he’s not at a loss when Kate isn’t there. When William and Kate are together, he often lets her take center stage. However, you can tell he is genuinely happy to be at the event by himself. It’s a very authentic display from William.”

The royal who does need his wife by his side during public engagements

However, Stanton noted that there is another royal who unlike William doesn’t display a whole lot of confidence during public appearances without his wife, and that is King Charles III.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) view dancers at Fort Jesus the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kenya | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The body language guru observed several instances in the past when the monarch showed great confidence with his wife Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) there because she acts as his “forcefield.”

Stanton pointed out that “with Camilla by his side, [King Charles] is given an extra element of power. She is clearly his rock and forcefield during public events. Camilla always looks very together and strong. She displays very powerful body language, with lots of open-palmed gestures. Again it’s clear to me that she is his rock and she holds the cards in their relationship.”

