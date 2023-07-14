Find out what a body language and behavioral expert says Queen Camilla did when she was at Wimbledon that showed her "authority."

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III’s wife (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) did not exude a ton of confidence and looked a little unsure of herself at times. But in recent months, a body language expert observed that Queen Camilla has turned things around and appears not only confident in her new role but knows how to show her “authority” and “power.”

Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon | Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Expert explains how Camilla showed her ‘authority’ and ‘power’ at Wimbledon

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well and discussed what he noticed about Queen Camilla’s demeanor when she attended Wimbledon on July 12, 2023.

Days after the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) was spotted at the tennis championships, her stepmother-in-law was seen in the Royal Box while taking in a few matches. The expert pointed out how Camilla displayed her “authority” and “power.”

Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) in the Royal Box before the start of play on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships | Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton said: “As she arrived at Wimbledon, Queen Camilla came across completely confident and relaxed. In one of the shots, where she was walking next to an assistant, her posture was upright and she towered him. It was almost like a display of authority, which showed that Camilla was the one with the power.”

Stanton has noticed this “authoritative” posture a lot from Camilla lately noting: “Her key gesture is that she’ll tend to put her hands behind her back when she’s walking. This is an authoritative gesture. Unconsciously, this puts most of your vital organs at the front as if to expose them — psychologically, what you’re saying here is ‘I have enough confidence in who I am and what skills I have in order to allow myself to be more vulnerable.’”

He added: “In terms of her body language, Camilla is very similar to Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall, as her gestures always come across as genuine. I didn’t see any inauthentic smiles from Camilla and she appeared genuinely happy to be at the event.”

The queen shows more confidence now during engagements than the king

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Stanton opined that Camilla has evolved so much that she appears more confident than her husband during their public outings now.

He explained: “Camilla is a very confident woman, whether she’s with her husband or without. While King Charles tends to turn to Camilla for reassurance, she is very different as she isn’t afraid to take on engagements alone. She finds it very easy to engage and interact with people with confidence and ease, whereas Charles often needs his wife for comfort. She is very much his rock.”

