What Prince William and Kate Middleton Did That Annoyed King Charles When He Arrived for the Coronation Ceremony

Millions of people around the world watched King Charles III’s coronation. And while many thought everything went off without a hitch, others noticed that the monarch appeared annoyed by something Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) did ahead of the ceremony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walking up the aisle of Westminster Abbey | Gary Calton – WPA Pool/Getty Images

There was a plan ordered by the Palace that was not followed

Like with any major royal event, there is a specific plan outlining the way things should be done that day.

The plan released by Buckingham Palace for the coronation dictated that William, his wife, and their children should be seated before the king and queen got to Westminster Abbey. The order of service read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated. Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand.”

However, things did not go according to plan.

The king appeared annoyed when he arrived before Prince William and Kate

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Instead of arriving in the order ahead of Charles and Camilla, the king’s carriage made it to the Abbey before the Wales family did. Cameras captured the couple sitting awkwardly in the coach waiting to get the all-clear to enter the Anglican church so the ceremony could begin. But for reasons that will likely never be made public, Prince William and Kate were late.

Royal editor Emily Ferguson was at the scene and described the Waleses’ car “going at a rate of knots” through the streets as it raced to the Abbey.

Lip reader Jacqui Press told the Daily Mail that as they waited in the coach the king told Camilla: “I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know.”

Another lip reader noticed the king get more agitated as the minutes ticked on and claimed that he said: “We can never be on time. Yes … this is a negative.”

Lip reader reveals what Charles said to Camilla about being ‘bored’

Not only did Charles appear annoyed by his eldest son’s family being late but, as the professional lip reader claims, he was also “bored” by the whole charade. While he was forced to wait Charles told his wife: “There’s always something … This is boring.”

When the Prince and Princess of Wales did arrive, the king and queen had to join the procession behind them.

The Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr. Guli Francis-Dehqani, admitted: “There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan.” He would not elaborate more on what those were saying: “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”