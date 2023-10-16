The Cambridge's typically have a longer school week than most children and there's a good reason why.

Royal offspring Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have an intense school schedule that keeps them in class six days a week. Unlike most children, who attend classes five days a week, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids only get one day off to relax. Here’s why the Cambridge’s education is so different than other kids.

Why do Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children attend school six days a week?

In September 2022, it was revealed that Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George would attend Lambrook School. The private prep school is located near their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide, Melanie Sanderson, discussed the royal trio’s school schedule for A Right Royal Podcast. However, she revealed that while the six-day-a-week program is considered intense, it likely suits the Cambridge’s active lifestyle.

Sanderson explained that Lambrook doesn’t keep to a strict school schedule of just academics. Often, the students are participating in sports, arts, and other activities that will create more well-rounded individuals.

“There’s so much sport and activity during the week… so they’ve got to get those academic lessons in somewhere,” she said. “We know the royals love being outdoors. However, it’s intense. For the younger ones, for the six and seven-year-olds, it’s a really long week.”

She continued, “They love the countryside, and it’s a real muddy-knees type of school. They’ve got acres and acres of pitches and fields to explore, and they’re allowed free rein in their break times.”

Are Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis the first royal children to be schooled at Lambrook?

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte walk into Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022, in Bracknell, England | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

While much ado was made of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decision to school their children at the prestigious prep school, they are not the first royal children to attend. Subsequently, two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein, were pupils in 1878.

While William and Kate likely enjoy all the outdoor activities their children experience, the school, which has just under 600 students, is also known for its philanthropic endeavors. Thus, as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis become senior royals, this service-related exposure will likely be beneficial.

“They’re very hot on service,” Melanie Sanderson explained. “They do lots and lots of fundraising for the community, and they are very focused on making sure their pupils understand how privileged they are.”

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of George, Charlotte, and Louis’ attending Lambert is how they are treated like the other students. Sanderson explains, “Lambrook’s a really quite low-key, in a way, school. It’s very much a country school, it’s very cozy, and it’s very sweet,” she said.

Do Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis board at Lambrook School?

Lambrook School provides boarding for its students, according to its official website. Students can board on campus anywhere from one to five nights a week.

Around 75% of the prep school students take advantage of boarding, the site reveals. However, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis do not live at their school.

The trio are day students, which means they attend school during the day and return home in the evenings. The couple lives in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

The Cambridge’s changed their children’s schools in August 2022 when Prince William and Kate Middleton moved out of London. A royal source said the couple made the move to allow them to be “active parents in a busy school,” reported CNN. “They want to be as normal a family as possible.”

The royal children are expected to remain students at Lambrook School for the foreseeable future.