'They do need to keep an eye on that,' a royal commentator's said of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'long, long time off.'

Vacations might soon be a problem for Prince William and Kate Middleton. A commentator says the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently taking time off per royal family tradition, may come under fire for taking extended breaks from royal duties.

William and Kate ‘blocked off’ a lot of time to spend with their kids this summer

The summer of 2023, while not quite over, saw William and Kate spend time with their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“William and Kate have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday,” an insider told OK! Magazine in July 2023. “They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK.”

On a break from classes at Lambrook School, George, Charlotte, and Louis have reportedly traveled with William and Kate. Places include the English countryside, Scotland, and the Caribbean.

The family is said to have stayed at Anmer Hall, their country home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. Additional stays have included Mustique in the Caribbean as well as Scotland’s Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s traditional summer getaway.

Having a ‘long time off’ could become an ‘issue’ for William and Kate

Being out of the (royal) office may, someday soon, be an “issue” for William and Kate. Commentator Richard Palmer told The Royal Round Up that although they’ve done things “behind the scenes,” taking a “long, long time off” is a luxury.

“I do think that is an issue for them as well,” Palmer said (via Express). “They’re very popular, they’re a huge asset to the UK. But there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they’re not doing official engagements. It may well be that they come under a little bit of pressure to up their number of engagements.”

The commentator continued: “There aren’t many families where both the father and mother are able to have 12 or 13 weeks with their children on all of their school breaks. I think there’s an awful lot of goodwill toward them, but they do need to keep an eye on that.”

Time with George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis remains a ‘priority’ for William and Kate

Despite their new titles, William and Kate’s main focus remains their kids. “The Princess of Wales has made it clear that her children will remain her priority for the foreseeable future,” Palmer said.

Take, for instance, the previously mentioned “royal source” saying the kids have very much been the couple’s focus this summer. Then, of course, there’s school drop-off and pick-up, which William and Kate are known to do. Not to mention the occasional public appearances made by the family of five.

Understanding the desire to make George, Charlotte, and Louis a “priority” can be traced back to William’s childhood, Palmer said. “When you hear William and Harry talking about his childhood,” he explained. “And how their father was always at his desk or away somewhere, you can perhaps understand why that is a priority.”