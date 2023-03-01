Prince William’s Significant New Title Ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation

Prince William continues to face many changes as his work as a senior royal evolves. First, in the royal line of succession, William will continue to undertake many of the demanding tasks his father, King Charles III, managed in support of the monarchy. King Charles III recently bestowed the newly-minted Prince of Wales yet another title before his coronation, adding to a lengthy list ofWilliam’s responsibilities. What is William known by now? Here are the details.

Prince William | Steve Parsons/ WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William is not only just The Prince of Wales

Since William is the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are now the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, a title previously held by King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

William and Kate also became the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, titles to be used in Scotland, and the Earl and Countess of Chester. The couple is also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Earl and Countess of Strathearn, and Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus.

The couple received the Cambridge, Strathearn, and Carrickfergus titles on their wedding day in 2011. However, William has been given yet another significant title by King Charles III to add to his roster of responsibilities. This change is reflected immediately.

Prince William is now known as the Earl of Chester

In accordance with the direction of His Majesty The King Letters Patent have passed the Great Seal of the Realm […] for creating His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis […] Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester.https://t.co/MUPhMX8l7g pic.twitter.com/Tu9pKLa2eN — The Gazette (@TheGazetteUK) February 24, 2023

As of Feb. 24, William was officially named Earl of Chester. The report was published in The Gazette and filed with the Crown Office.

“By the direction of his majesty the king, letters patent have passed the Great Seal of the Realm, dated the Feb. 13, 2023; for creating His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cornwall Rothesay and Cambridge. Earl of Carrick and Strathearn, Baron of Renfrew, Baron Carrickfergus, K.G., K.T., Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester.”

Before William, his father, King Charles III, held the title since 1958. He assumed it at the same time he became the Prince of Wales. When Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the title on Charles, he was just nine years old.

Does the Earl of Chester have any powers?

King Charles III and Prince William | Max Mumby/Getty Images

The Earl of Chester was once one of the most powerful titles in medieval England. Since 1301 the title has generally been granted to heirs apparent to the English throne, reported the website Cheshire Live.

Since the late 14th century, the title has been given only in conjunction with that of Prince of Wales. Neither of these titles is automatic and must be bestowed upon thier recipient from the ruling monarch.

Per the Royal Collection Trust, a document from the sovereign called a letters patent is used to express their wishes. These letters formally confer an office or create a new peerage.

When Prince William became the Earl of Chester, his wife Kate became Countess of Chester. Prior, William was given the Scottish nobility titles of Earl of Stathearn and Carrick.