Training Prince George is 'Quite apart' from Prince William's 'duties as Prince of Wales,' according to a royal author, but it's 'paramount.'

Prince William may be the Prince of Wales and King Charles III’s heir, but he’s reportedly looking ahead to the future. Not to his own reign, but rather that of his and Kate Middleton’s oldest child, Prince George. According to a royal biography, William considers preparing George to be king his “paramount duty.”

Training George to be king is what William considers his ‘most important job’

In The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, author Robert Hardman claims William’s very much aware of his responsibility to train George for what’s ahead.

“Quite apart from all his duties as Prince of Wales,” Hardman began. “Prince William has what he regards as one paramount duty (via Newsweek). “It is one which some of his predecessors virtually ignored: training the heir.”

“‘In his view, it’s not far off the most important job he has — raising the next King but one,’” a family friend told Hardman in the book, which debuted on Jan. 18, 2024, in Britain.

However, they also noted George’s learning the ropes — or should we say palaces? — for what’s still many years out.

“Equally, Prince George will not be expected to undertake any royal duties until he is well into his 20s.”

George doesn’t have an ‘heir and spare’ dynamic with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Technically, George is the heir to the throne. Meanwhile, Charlotte and Louis are his spares. However, the 10-year-old is not treated as such in the Wales household. Nor are his siblings.

According to a royal commentator, William and Kate work hard to avoid an heir and spare sibling dynamic. Instead, they focus on fostering nurturing relationships between George, Charlotte, and Louis with an emphasis on teamwork.

Furthermore, William and Kate are said to downplay the line of succession at home. It all goes back to making an effort to give George — as well as his brother and sister — a more normal childhood.

Meanwhile, George is said to be aware of his destiny. He’s believed to have had a conversation with William and Kate sometime in 2020, the year he turned 7.

All in all, the couple’s parenting means George is very much in a different place than William was at his age.

George is No. 2 in line to the throne behind William

The Prince and Princess of Wales became parents for the first time when they welcomed George, now 10, in July 2013. In doing so, the couple continued the royal family’s line of succession.

Being the oldest of the three Wales children means George is William’s heir. As such, he will one day take the throne. For now, however, he’s in the line of succession in the no. 2 spot behind his father at no. 1.

As for George’s brother and sister, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, come in at no. 3 and 4, respectively, in the royal family’s line of succession. Upon the death of their grandfather, King Charles III, William’s reign will begin, and George will take the No. 1 spot.