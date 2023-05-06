Princess Anne’s Damning Comments Most Likely Aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Not King Charles

Princess Anne’s recent comments about the future of the monarchy have raised eyebrows and sparked a flurry of speculation. While some believe that she was taking aim at King Charles III, it is possible her words were a direct shot at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With so much uncertainty swirling around the monarchy, Anne’s remarks have only added to the ongoing discussions. What’s more, her comments may be another setback for Harry and Meghan as they navigate their ongoing feud with the royal family.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Princess Anne | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Anne takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In a recent interview, Anne made a sly allusion to the ongoing tensions between the royal family and Harry and Meghan. The discussion centered on the topic of slimming down the monarchy, a move that has gained popularity in recent years.

While Charles has expressed support for the idea, Anne voiced her objections, stating that it did not sound like a positive development. Many royal watchers thought Anne’s comments were directed at Charles, but that may not have been the case.

During the interview, Anne specifically said that Charles’ plan was bad because he came up with it when there were “a few more people around.” This is a major clue that Anne was referring to a time when Harry and Meghan were still performing their royal duties.

“Well, I think the ‘slimmed-down’ (monarchy) was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment.”

Harry and Meghan famously stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Renowned TV psychic claims the Princess Royal saw ‘straight through’ Meghan Markle

Anne has gained a reputation for being one of the most dedicated members of the royal family. This trait has served her well over the years, and one TV psychic believes it is why she was able to “see straight through” Meghan.

In an interview with the Mirror, Debbie Davies, a famous TV psychic, claimed that Anne knew Harry and Meghan were a “disaster waiting to happen.” And she believes Prince Philip was also aware of the impending scandal.

“Princess Anne is fabulous, she just gives everything that she thinks away on her face,” Davies shared. “Princess Anne is just like her dad was, Prince Philip could see straight through Meghan Markle.”

Philip, of course, was reportedly outraged after Harry and Meghan announced their departure on social media. After his aides broke the news, Philip was reportedly “spitting blood.”

Anne, meanwhile, did not mention Harry or Meghan in her recent interview. But a closer look at her comments indicates that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were clearly on her mind.

Princess Anne reveals her thoughts on the younger members of the royal family

Anne went on to discuss how life is completely different for the younger members of the royal family. Although being a royal is never easy, Anne admitted that the younger generation has it worse.

“The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it’s always worse,” she stated. “That’s what the media is interested in. That’s hard sometimes to deal with. But there was no social media in my day, and it’s probably made it more difficult.”

In discussing the impact of online technology on interpersonal relationships, Anne emphasized the importance of face-to-face interactions. While acknowledging the value of digital communication, Anne argued that nothing can replace the experience of meeting people in person.

When asked about social media, Anne expressed her reluctance to use platforms like Twitter, suggesting that they were not a suitable substitute for in-person interaction.

The Princess Royal went on to say how the monarchy has managed to remain relevant after all of these years. Not only does it provide stability to British society, but it also offers a level of long-term security.