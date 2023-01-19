Princess Diana’s Butler Says She Would be ‘Devastated’ by Prince Harry’s Claims About Prince William

A former royal butler believes Princess Diana would be “devastated” by the claims Prince Harry made about Prince William in his memoir. Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s butler and knows Harry and William well, weighed in with his thoughts about Harry’s bombshell claims in Spare.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s butler says he doesn’t understand Prince Harry’s ‘tactics’ with memoir

Burrell spoke with GB News about Harry’s memoir claims, including Camilla Parker Bowles leaking stories to the media to improve her image and details of his fractured relationship with Prince William, including when he attacked Harry.

“I loved his mother very much and I’m devoted to her memory,” Burrell said. “And devoted to the memory of our late queen. Harry knows that, Harry knows me. He’s grown up with me. If he had something to say to me, why couldn’t he have called me and told me that he wasn’t happy with me?”

He added, “Why did he have to put it in a book? I just don’t understand his tactics. I know how he feels. I know because I was there. But this public humiliation of his family is not the answer.”

Host Dan Wootton said Harry’s book “tears people down” and his claims are “showing a really vile and nasty side to his character,” calling it “anything but compassionate.”

“The queen didn’t pin the royal Victorian medal to my chest and say to me, ‘Paul, this is from me and Diana for your loyal service’ for nothing,” he said. “I stood beside the queen for 11 years and Diana for 10, I remain devoted to them. I am very saddened by Harry’s actions. I am saddened by the path he is taking.”

Butler believes Princess Diana ‘would be devastated’ about Harry’s claims

Prince Harry admitted during a recent Good Morning America interview that Diana “would be sad” with how his relationship with William has played out. He believes she would understand that “there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship,” however.

Harry also wrote about Burrell in his memoir, saying it made his “blood boil” when the butler released a book in 2003 titled A Royal Duty. Harry believed Burrell was “milking” Diana’s tragedy to make money.

Burrell shared his thoughts, having known Diana so well. “She would be devastated. Harry is wrong,” he said. “Harry is viewing this through the eyes of an 11-year-old boy whose heart broke when his mother died.”

Burrell continued, “I lived with his mother in her adult years. I can tell you what she would think and feel now. She would say, ‘Harry be quiet because you’ve done enough damage. Your job was to support your brother on his way to be king and to be there for him.'”

Diana’s butler claims she wanted Harry to support William

According to the former butler, Diana wanted Harry to “be there” for his brother in life. “That’s what Diana thought. She thought that Harry would always be there for William, would help him in his role,” Burrell explained.

He continued, “And that’s not going to be the case, because I can’t see this rift mending anytime soon. I don’t think it will ever really mend because there’s been too much said and once things have been said they can’t be unsaid.”