Princess Diana’s Dresser Says Kate Middleton Is Her Perfect Fashion Heir: ‘She Owns It’

A former dresser for Princess Diana claims that her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, is her perfect fashion heir. In an interview, they claim “[Kate] owns it” when it comes to her clothing choices, how to project an air of royalty without trying too hard, and rarely makes fashion faux pas.

Kate Middleton is ‘owning her look’ says Princess Diana’s dresser

Amanda Wakeley has dressed many royals, including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton. She told Palace Confidential that the current Princess of Wales is “owning her look.”

“The suit that she wore to the Trooping the Color this summer. Honestly, that could have been out of Diana’s wardrobe,” she explains.

Kate wore a bright green ensemble, a long-sleeved dress adorned with blue-and-silver square buttons by Singaporean designer Andrew Gn. She paired it with a matching wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy.

“She owns it as hers; it’s not how Diana would have worn it. She’s owning her look, which is a wonderful look. I love those subtle tributes to her mother-in-law.”

She concluded, “Kate is the best fashion icon for the UK. To have the Princess of Wales looking like she does and showing us how gorgeous fashion is is a massive endorsement.”

Kate Middleton’s ‘smile’ is her best fashion accessory of all

However, fashion stylist Amanda Wakeley believes that the most essential fashion accessory Kate Middleton has of all is her smile. It is her most powerful statement.

“Let’s talk about the power of her smile,” Wakeley said. “Which just lights up a room.”

“She is one of those women with the most beautiful hair. The most beautiful face. But her smile is megawatt,” she concluded.

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English agreed with Wakeley, saying that Kate Middleton evolved into the Princess of Wales at the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023. That moment was when Kate truly elevated her style to the next level.

Kate donned the formal red and blue robes of the Royal Victorian Order for the formal event. Underneath, she wore an ivory Alexander McQueen gown embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs representing the four countries of the United Kingdom. She completed the look with a custom headpiece Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen designed.

“For me, there was a real – on a fashion level – stop in your tracks moment at the coronation when she got into Westminster Abbey,” English explained. However, “She just looked like a Queen in waiting for me. It was so elegant, so polished, so regal I thought, “She’s got it.'”

Princess Diana was ‘low-key yet fun’

Princess Diana and Prince William in 1988 at Guards Polo Club | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

As the former dresser to Princess Diana, Amanda Wakeley says that what you saw was what you got when it came to the late senior royal. For their first appointment, Wakeley said she was shocked that Diana came alone, with no security or royal entourage with her.

“There was Diana, standing on the doorstep. She had driven herself and was so low-key yet fun,” Wakeley explains.

“[Diana] was informal; a little bit cheeky and gossipy,” she continued. “She was just one of the girls.”

“Diana would sometimes stop by on her way to the gym,” Wakeley said. “But she was incredibly informal.”

Wakeley concluded, “Diana knew the symbolism of clothes and the messaging she had at her disposal. She was very definite in what worked for her and what did not. That evolved through the years.”

