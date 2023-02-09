Princess Diana’s Former Bodyguard Says Prince Harry Isn’t Happy, Claims ‘Something Is Not Quite Right’ With Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard weighed in with his thoughts about whether Prince Harry is happy these days. The bodyguard says, in his opinion, “something is not quite right” with Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard explains the rivalry between Prince Harry and Prince William

Ken Wharfe, who was Diana’s personal protection officer between 1988 and 1993, shared his thoughts about Harry during an interview with GB News‘ Mark Dolan. They discussed Harry’s memoir Spare and Wharfe fact-checked some of Prince Harry’s claims.

Dolan asked, “Did you recognize what he wrote about as to have been the truth?”

Wharfe answered, “I think there’s a lot there that was truthful — but a lot that he didn’t include in it. I think what was interesting, as two children, two young boys, they had an extraordinary life together. You know, they were blissfully unaware of the unhappiness of their respective parents, of course.

He continued, “But they were privileged and they had a good time. Harry was the joker of the pair of them and, because of that, was very much more popular than his brother.”

Wharfe also touched on how there was “a bit of sibling rivalry” between the brothers as “William was slightly jealous of [Harry’s] popularity.”

Bodyguard believes ‘something is not quite right’ with Harry and Meghan’s relationship

The former bodyguard shared some insight into how people initially perceived Meghan. “I think that up until the point when he married Meghan — and let’s not forget at that point, everyone in the entire world thought, ‘What a great beginning now for a remodeling of the monarchy…’ — it was what everybody wanted to move the monarchy into the 21st century,” he explained.

Wharfe added, “And then suddenly, almost immediately, it collapsed.”

Dolan also asked if Meghan had any impact on Harry’s thinking. “Has he, in your estimation because you know Harry well, has he been got at by Meghan Markle. Has he been brainwashed by this young woman?” the interviewer asked.

Wharfe hesitated and Dolan continued the line of questioning. “Is he under her spell? She’s a very beautiful and intelligent young woman. Is he enthralled to her?” he asked.

Wharfe answered, “Well I think that when you look at the wedding and the public events that followed — that event in Nottingham, the event in London — where she is a consummate actress, the consummate performer publicly.”

“You could see the look in Harry’s eyes saying ‘Hey look what I’ve got, it’s amazing’, but where did it all fall apart?” Wharfe asked. “Whether he is completely under her control — so many people say that he is — I can’t say that in all honesty.”

Wharfe added, “It seems to me that something is not quite right with that relationship.”

Former bodyguard doesn’t think Harry is happy

Dolan wondered if the Duke of Sussex was still the same Harry that Wharfe knew from his younger years. “He’s quite confident but then he’s had quite a good teacher over the last three or four years,” the bodyguard said.

Dolan interjected, “He doesn’t strike me as happy though.”

Wharfe explained, “I don’t think he is. I mean Harry, when you look at him up until the point of his marriage, was the joker, the most popular member of the royal family. Even more popular at that time than the late Her Majesty the Queen.”

“And then suddenly, his popularity and her popularity plummeted to levels that I don’t think anybody imagined,” he added.