Princess Diana and King Charles did not have the best marriage -- and while the public saw things unfold years after they wed, Diana saw signs on their honeymoon.

Princess Diana and King Charles had a whirlwind romance that began back in the early 1980s — and ended in disaster. Neither Charles nor Diana truly loved the other, but the royal family wanted them married, and both likely felt trapped. Of course, Diana went on to tell her story during a series of interviews with royal biographer Andrew Morton, and she once revealed a key moment during the couple’s honeymoon when she knew Charles was in love with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Princess Diana and King Charles | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana and King Charles’ honeymoon wasn’t what anyone expected

Charles and Diana both seemingly had reservations about their marriage before it even began. The two never wanted to marry, but the royals felt Diana would make the perfect wife for their future king. However, things had already started to unravel even by the couple’s honeymoon.

According to Vogue, Diana had a moment of realization when she spotted Charles’ diary while the two were honeymooning — and in it was a photo of Camilla. Charles was already spotted wearing cuff links that had been a gift from Camilla, but the diary photo pretty much confirmed that things were not meant to be between Charles and Diana.

Things with Charles and Diana had been awkward for a while; she revealed that shortly after the couple’s engagement, Charles didn’t speak to her for three weeks. Diana had ventured to Australia with her mother, and she never once heard from Charles. “I pined for him, but he never rang me up,” she told Andrew Morton. “I thought that was very strange, and whenever I rang him, he was out, and he never rang me back.”

Princess Diana and King Charles | Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

King Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005

Anyone who has paid any attention to the royal family over the last 30 years certainly knows how Charles’ marriage to Diana ended. Charles and Diana separated in the early 1990s after Charles’ longstanding affair with Camilla was made public. By the time Charles and Diana’s relationship was over, Charles had continued dating Camilla.

Charles and Camilla waited nearly a decade after his divorced from Diana was finalized before marrying. Today, Charles and Camilla have been married for nearly 20 years, and Camilla is technically the queen alongside her husband. Prior to becoming queen, Camilla technically should have been known as the Princess of Wales. However, out of respect for Diana, Queen Elizabeth II (who ruled at the time) opted to have Camilla stick with her title of Duchess of Cornwall. In May 2023, she transitioned into her role of queen upon her coronation ceremony with Charles.