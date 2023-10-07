Get a rarified glimpse inside Althorp House, where Princess Diana lived as a teen, by renting the estate.

Live like royalty with a stay at Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House. The sprawling estate in the English countryside is now available to rent. (Although the late royal’s final resting place is presumably off-limits as it’s not mentioned in the listing and has remained private since her 1997 death.) Ahead, what’s included in a stay at the historical estate, from the staggering number of bedrooms to staterooms.

Althorp House combines ‘history’ and ‘21st-century luxury’

Formally known as Althorp House, Diana came to call the Northamptonshire estate home in 1975 at the age of 14. Today, it’s where her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, lives.

Listed on the Elysian Estates, an Airbnb-like website, the entire Althorp House is available to rent. A whopping 38 bedrooms and 33 bathrooms can accommodate up to 72 people.

While there’s history at every turn, Althorp does also have “21st-century luxury.” There is a game room, optional spa treatments, “discreet service,” “exquisite cuisine,” and snooker.

“Althorp truly is one of the most spectacular, luxurious, and exclusive venues in the U.K.,” per the listing. “The ancestral home of the Spencer family, Althorp stands sentinel in its vast private estate, with a magnificent exterior matched by the beauty of the surrounding parkland.

“To stay at Althorp is to become part of the amazing history of this magnificent property, renowned for its discreet yet spectacular hospitality to guests including royalty and aristocracy since 1508.”

Renting Diana’s Althorp home is estimated to cost ‘tens of thousands’ for a night’s stay

Althorp House | David Jones – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Really want to live like Diana and the Spencer family? Be prepared to pay a lot. Although the exact fee isn’t disclosed in the listing — interested parties must contact them for a “bespoke quotation” — “guests can likely expect to pay tens of thousands for just a single night at the mansion,” per the Mirror.

After all, it’s a literal mansion with six State Bedrooms, a library, a chapel, and a substantial fine art collection. In addition to the sheer size of Althrop and all its various rooms, including a Princess of Wales bedroom and dressing room, seemingly named in Diana’s honor, Elysian Estates has more to offer guests.

They can supply chefs, a chauffeur, concierge service, space for a helicopter transfer, a pianist, shooting, deer stalking, and fireworks, just to name a few.

See Diana’s Althorp home without renting the estate by taking a tour

Althorp House | eff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images

For those who, for whatever reason, aren’t prepared to splash out on a stay at Diana’s family home, there’s another way to step inside Althorp. And a much less costly one at that.

In addition to now being available to rent, Althorp is also open to the public for visits. Earl Spencer made the estate open to guests in the summer of 2023. According to the estate’s official website, tours are closed for the season until the summer of 2024.

A tour of Althorp doesn’t provide as much access as renting the entire property. However, it’s more affordable with prices starting at $21.