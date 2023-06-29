Elvis Presley's charm worked on Priscilla Presley's parents when she was just 14, convincing them to allow him to date their daughter.

Elvis Presley‘s charisma has been noted as one of his most disarming character traits. It was reportedly one of his most endearing attributes and came up repeatedly in interviews. Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ only wife, once claimed that the king of rock and roll could “talk his way out of a paper bag” and did so in a way that changed her life forever.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley on their wedding day, May 1, 1967 | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s charm won over Priscilla Presley’s parents in 1959

Priscilla Presley lived in Germany with her parents when she first met Elvis Presley. The Beaulieu family included her mother, Ann, stepfather, U.S. Air Force officer Paul Beaulieu, Priscilla, and her five younger half-siblings stationed in Wiesbaden.

She was introduced to Elvis at his rental house near the United States Army base in Bad Nauheim, Germany. Priscilla was 14, and Elvis was 24.

After several instances of being personally invited by Elvis to visit him at home, he first met her parents. Reportedly Capt. Beaulieu and Ann were none too happy about the burgeoning relationship between the rock and roll star and their teenage daughter.

In her memoir Elvis and Me, Prisiclla wrote that Elvis assured her parents that his intentions were honest. “She’s a lot more mature than her age, and I enjoy her company. It hasn’t been easy for me, being away from home and all. It gets kinda lonely.”

He continued, “I guess you might say I need someone to talk to. You don’t have to worry about her, Captain. I’ll take good care of her.”

In an interview with Elizabeth Vargas for ABC News, as reprinted by Elvis Presley.com.au, Priscilla shared another side to that story. She conceded her parents were hesitant to allow her to spend so much time with Elvis. However, his charm won them over.

“Well, after they met Elvis, they…you know, Elvis could talk his way out of a paper bag,” Priscilla exclaimed. “I mean, he literally was charming. It threw my parents. They were totally taken aback by him.”

Priscilla Presley soon became one of Elvis Presley’s closest confidantes

Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla in the 1960s | Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

As Elvis Presley mourned the death of his mother, Gladys, only months prior, his and Priscilla’s bond grew even more vital. Priscilla claimed she became a caregiver for the king of rock and roll, who needed someone to rely on and listen to him.

“I was truly interested in what he had to say,” Priscilla told ABC News. “And I had a lot of compassion for him. I really felt what he felt and didn’t come up with any preconceived ideas. I didn’t come with any hopes and dreams of marriage.”

After several years of long-distance courtship, Prisiclla’s parents allowed her to move to Memphis, TN, to live at Graceland with Elvis. She was just 17 and a senior in high school.

“I’d do my homework while he was still sleeping sometimes so that I could not have to do it when he was awake, so that would take time away from him,” she admitted. “I catered to him basically hand and foot.”

Priscilla Presley admits Elvis Presley was the great love of her life

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Priscilla Presley admitted that Elvis Presley was the great love of her life. She replied, “he was,” when asked by the interviewer about her relationship with the king of rock and roll.

Priscilla also admitted that listening to Elvis’ music always drew her closer to him. It continues to bring back many happy memories of their time together.

She felt it was difficult to pin down one song that influenced her the most. However, after some thought, she admitted that “It’s Now or Never” was a favorite because she heard him sing that in Germany and had memories of Elvis trying to perfect his pitch during the vocally challenging song.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley married in 1967. The couple divorced in 1973 and continued co-parenting their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, until Elvis’ untimely death in 1977.

