Priscilla Presley saw Lisa Marie Presley for the final time two days before her death. She shared how she knew something was wrong with Lisa Marie.

In Jan. 2023, Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley went out to celebrate Austin Butler’s Golden Globe win for Elvis. This would be the final time Presley saw her daughter before her death two days later. Presley said that while she had fun with Lisa Marie, she knew that something was wrong.

Priscilla Presley recalled the final time she saw Lisa Marie Presley

In 2023, Austin Butler won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for playing Elvis. To celebrate the win, Presley and Lisa Marie went to Chateau Marmont together to celebrate.

“We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs,” Presley told The Hollywood Reporter. “I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’… It was fun, a fun memory.”

Elvis, Priscilla, and Lisa Marie Presley | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty

Still, Presley said she “did know there was something not right” when Lisa Marie mentioned having a terrible stomach ache.

“Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad,'” Priscilla recalled. “We immediately got up and left.”

Two days later, Presley received a call from Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, saying she was in the hospital because of a small-bowel obstruction.

“I got right in the car, but she was already gone,” Presley said, adding, “I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023.

Priscilla Presley posted a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley for her birthday

Less than a month after Lisa Marie’s death, Presley commemorated what would have been her 55th birthday.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” Presley wrote on social media. “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved, and guided her as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

How many children does Priscilla Presley have?

Lisa Marie was Presley’s first child and the only one shared with Elvis.

“The nurse brought [Lisa Marie] into my room and I cradled her in my arms,” Presley wrote her book Elvis and Me. “She was so tiny, so beautiful. Elvis came into the room and kissed me, thrilled that we had had a perfectly normal, healthy baby. Then he took us both in his arms and held us.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Vince Neil, Priscilla Presley, and Navarone Garibaldi Garcia | David Becker/WireImage

After Presley’s divorce from Elvis, she went on to have a son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, with film producer Marco Garibaldi. Garcia is a musician. He is the guitarist and lead vocalist of the band Them Guns.