Psychic and reality TV star Matt Fraser and his wife Alexa marked a major milestone in their family’s lives – son Royce’s first birthday!

Alexa posted a series of adorable photos of Royce diving into his first birthday cake and crawling on the family’s deck.

“It was a weekend full of birthday celebrations!” Alexa shared on Instagram. “First mine, then our sweet little ham Royce! We celebrated his birthday on the most perfect sunny day (fitting for a perfect boy). He got to have fun with family and eat his very first piece of cake! He was in the best mood all day, I think he knew we were celebrating him! Our sweet baby, I cannot believe he is turning one.”

Matt Fraser and Alexa reflect on the past year with their son

Alexa also shared video and photos from the past year. She wrote that the family is tremendously blessed to have Royce in their lives. Plus, she reflected on motherhood.

Matt and Alexa Fraser | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

“I look back at some of these videos and they were some of the hardest days I have ever gone through, but motherhood is funny because somehow, I would do anything to re-live those days and nights again,” she shared.

“Even just one more time. My baby is growing, and time isn’t stopping, but being a mother has brought so many positives out of me, like patience, and being fully present in the moment,” she continued. “Royce made me a Mommy, and I will never forget this first year of his life. I am so proud of him, and feel so blessed to watch him grow, thrive, and learn everyday. I can’t explain the love I have for you my Roycey. Happy Happy Birthday my one-year-old.”

Matt and Alexa’s son made quite an entrance into the world

Royce arrived before his due date, while Matt was on the road. Since the show must go on, he hit the stage but admitted to the audience that Alexa was in labor. The entire show turned into an evening of labor updates.

At one point he even turned to the audience and said, “I’m sorry, guys, and I just have to figure out what’s going on,” he recalled to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I took out my phone and I started going through it. What I didn’t expect was everyone in the audience saying, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening?’ And I’m like, ‘Hold on!’”

“And I’m looking [through his phone], there’s no text, there are no calls, there’s nothing,” he said. “And everyone’s like, ‘What’s happening? What’s happening?’ So I’m like, ‘Hold on, we’re going to call her.’ So I got her on FaceTime and I called from the stage. That’s when I found out that she was dilated and effaced and she was having contractions and [Royce] was on the way. And literally, not even a couple of hours later, from the time that her water broke to the time the baby was delivered. It was just about five hours, not even five hours.”