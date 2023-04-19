Psychic Medium Matt Fraser’s TikTok Videos Generate 100 Million Views: How Does He Do Virtual Readings?

Psychic medium and reality TV star Matt Fraser is seen on TikTok delivering some pretty powerful readings and many of his readings are done virtually.

Since joining the social media app, his videos have been viewed over 100 million times. His content consists of short clips of him giving readings to people as well as providing advice on love and life. Fraser says that he joined TikTok because he wanted to create content that was entertaining showing exactly what it’s like to attend his live events in person or on Zoom, while still delivering profound messages from heaven.

People look stunned and experience a true connection to their loved one on the other side during Fraser’s virtual readings. But how does he do it when he’s not in the same room as the person he is reading?

How does Matt Fraser make a virtual connection?

Fraser can make a connection virtually, but he and the person must be present at the same time. “Every medium works differently,” he explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I know that the way that my gift works is I need a direct connection to somebody. There are mediums out there who do email readings or text message readings. But the way that it works for me is I need a direct connection with somebody. It can be over the phone, it can be via Zoom, it can be anywhere, but it has to be a connection where you are present and I’m present.”

Matt Fraser | Photo courtesy of Matt Fraser

“So the reason why email doesn’t work for me is because you might send an email looking to connect with somebody for a reading. You might send it at 6:00 in the morning. By the time I read it, it might be 7:00 at night,” he said. “You’re already focusing on other things and doing other things. So when you are present with me, your loved ones in spirit are present as well.”

Matt’s TikTok videos feature surprising and even funny virtual readings

Some recent readings Fraser has featured on TikTok are virtual readings where a secret adoption was revealed. Or in one reading, he identified a father’s funny quirks and it brought smiles and laughter to his loved ones.

Fraser also shared a TikTok from a news story that compared his gift to the film The Sixth Sense. “It was almost like living that movie,” Fraser explained in the video. “I had the departed coming into my bedroom at night and trying to get me to pass on messages from those who had passed on.”

At the time Fraser was only 23 years old but he could recall that his gift brought fear when he was a child. “I was scared, I was only three or four years old,” he said. “And having all these people coming to me wanting to pass on messages.”

He admits the spirit world has him ‘on call’ 24/7

Fraser eventually embraced his gift. But because Fraser can connect in various ways, he has to set boundaries with the spirit world. “To be honest with you, there are times when I have to set boundaries with the spirit world, right?” he shared. “But the thing is if there is a message that they have to deliver, it doesn’t matter if it’s morning, noon, and night. If there’s a message from someone on the other side, they’ll use me to deliver it.”

“And what’s crazy is it might seem like it’s intrusive, but I’m going to be honest with you, that’s just a part of life,” Fraser said. “It’s a part of my job. It’s almost like when you’re an on-call doctor, an on-call nurse. When the phone rings, you’re going to pick it up.”

“That’s how I feel with the souls on the other side,” Fraser added. “And I’m always happy when I do because when I get those little messages, I get really excited to call up family members, friends, or even clients. Sometimes I have to wake up in the middle of the night because their loved one in spirit is coming through with the message.”

Matt Fraser is also the author of a New York Times bestseller, “WE NEVER DIE: Secrets of the Afterlife.” And “When Heaven Calls,” both published by Gallery a division of Simon & Schuster Ltd.

Fraser is currently on a National Event tour across the USA and Canada. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.