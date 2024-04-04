From a book to a TV show that will really showcase her personality, here's what a psychic sees happening for the Duchess of Sussex in the weeks ahead.

Many believe it’s a critical time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The previous year is one they’d like to forget as the duke and duchess were mocked on TV, dropped from Spotify, publicly called “f******* grifters,” and landed on the Biggest Losers of 2023 list. They now hope to leave the past behind them and finally dig their feet into a real way to generate income that doesn’t involve bashing the royal family.

Meghan has already announced that she will be debuting her own lifestyle brand. Here’s what else a psychic sees in the not too-distant future for the duchess and her husband.

Psychic says Meghan will land deals but struggle with her ‘identity’

Meghan Markle seen attending an Invictus Games event in The Hauge, Netherlands | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPOR T radio, to name a few. And last year she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement” in 2024.

Honigman has read the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Tarot and is sharing what’s in store for them in the weeks and months ahead.

The astrologer pulled a “Temperance” card for Meghan. Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie she explained: “A creative month, just the way Meghan likes it. She gets involved in a crafting channel on TV, showing her bubbly personality, and she chats with people who will help secure her future book deal together. But throughout 2024 there’s an obvious struggle, as she tries to identify who she is.”

Honigman elaborated on just how she believes the duchess will struggle with her identity saying: “There’s an obvious struggle throughout Meghan’s year, as she tries to identify who she is. Not a working royal, not a current actor, [not] at home in the U.K. or at home in the US — it’s not an easy year and she’ll therefore change her circle of friends so that she’s surrounded with more support … She’s got three projects on the go, all within entertainment, and she’s working with some very recognizable faces.”

Astrologer pulls ‘Devil’ card for Prince Harry

Prince Harry appears at the Sport Gives Back Awards 2024 via video | Handout/Sport Gives Back Awards via Getty Images

As for the Duke of Sussex, Honigman pulled “The Devil” card. But don’t be fooled by the name, because the psychic sees plenty of success for the prince in the near future.

She said: “A man of ideas, Harry’s desire is to be financially independent and successful. It’s all fun and games for Harry this month, as he’s planning and organizing a large event which he’s the ambassador for. Planning and organizing does not mean stuffy meetings in dark offices, a lot of the decisions are made on the football pitch, as he’s kicking a ball around with the other decision-makers.”