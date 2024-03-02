Find out why a celebrity psychic says the Duke of Sussex will enjoy success this year but the Duchess of Sussex is going to "struggle."

After being labeled the “Biggest Losers” in a year they’d like to forget, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began a fresh rebrand in 2024. It started with the Sussexes’ revamped website before a slew of appearances at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada. The Duke of Sussex even did an interview with Good Morning America about the Games and his involvement, which has been included in a short documentary titled: Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games.

Now, a psychic has predicted that there will be more success for Harry this year. But what about the duchess?

Here’s why the psychic says Meghan is going to “struggle” in 2024.

Tarot reader sees Prince Harry’s success really coming together, but Meghan will struggle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp | Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, talkSPOR T radio, and more. Several months ago, she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement.” And even before the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was made public, Honigman hinted that the king would have an “extended medical leave” and that Prince William would have to pick up some of his dad’s responsibilities.

Now, the psychic has read the Tarot for Harry and Meghan and revealed what she sees in store for the couple later this year.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman said: “A man of ideas, Harry’s desire is to be independent and successful. He spends 2024 coming up with directions and contacts which can get him there — and it all comes together beautifully before the end of the year. Nice romantic days and even nights with his wife, this month shows a lot of love and devotion for the husband-and-wife team. Their jobs are at a pause for both of them, so they have time for each other.”

For Meghan, Honigman pulled a “9 of Disks” car and explained: “There’s an obvious struggle throughout Meghan’s year, as she tries to identify who she is. Not a working royal, not a current actor, [not] at home in the U.K. or at home in the US — it’s not an easy year and she’ll therefore change her circle of friends so that she’s surrounded with more support. A productive and lucrative month for the American royal, she’s got three projects on the go, all within entertainment, and she’s working with some very recognizable faces.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Psychic says Harry would make a ‘wonderful leader’ but Meghan is ‘King of the Jungle’

The psychic astrologer also talked about the duke and duchess’s individual leadership qualities saying that Harry’s Virgo sign makes him “fair and balanced” but Meghan’s Leo sign is “King of the Jungle.”

“The organizational skills of Virgo would make them wonderful leaders,” Honigman shared. “Their ruling planet is Mercury, planet of communication, which makes them great at the negotiating and dialogue that comes with rulership. Virgos make fair and balanced leaders and prioritize equality and justice in their dealings with others.

“The sign of Leo is signified by the Lion, the King of the Jungle. Rulership is natural for those born under the fiery sign. Leos don’t mind making hard decisions, and have a strong sense of right and wrong.”