A psychic astrologer is sharing their predictions for the Prince of Wales going into the new year but it doesn't include a reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex .

Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding for quite some time and it seems there’s no end in sight with reports that the siblings aren’t even on speaking terms. However, according to a psychic, one royal family member is feeling “remorseful” over the brothers’ rift.

Read on to find out who that is and what else is in store for Britian’s famous family in the new year.

The public will hear more from Prince William but don’t expect a reunion with Prince Harry

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. And now she’s revealing what’s next for the royals in 2024 and if the ongoing rift between the family and the Sussexes will continue.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive together to meet members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman said: “We’ll be hearing more directly from the heir to the throne [Prince William] in 2024. The communicative Queen of Swords card says that he will be taking speaking roles more regularly and will be giving speeches and talks, communicating directly with the press and those around him. Some of his charity endeavors will enjoy favorable headlines, says the 9 of Disks Tarot card, as the impact of the prince’s work will become apparent.

“The future king’s personal life will be active and joyful as he will be photographed with family at sporting events and out partaking in physical activity himself. The active Princess of Wands card shows that Prince William will set a personal example in demonstrating the importance of exercise and will be seen outdoors keeping active with family and supporting national sporting teams. His cards are successful and sociable, centering William himself as the main character in this era.”

Honigman added that something we shouldn’t expect to see in the new year though is William reconciling with Prince Harry, saying: “There doesn’t appear to be any mending of family rifts indicated in his Tarot reading for 2024.”

The royal who feels ‘remorseful’ over the brothers’ rift

King Charles III and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II | LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Honigman explained that there is one royal who feels “remorseful” and almost responsible for the brothers’ rift.

She revealed: “The king is feeling the pressure of his position, says the critical 9 of Swords Tarot card. As the king keeps on top of all his royal duties, family commitments, and charity endeavors, he can’t help but feel as if he could have done a better job. Despite being outwardly confident and strong, this card tells a different story. It says that King Charles criticizes himself for his perceived inability to keep the family closer together and he sees the rift between his sons as his own personal frustration, for which he is remorseful.

“The 8 of Disks card explains that the king would be focusing on practical matters in 2024 and will be looking at the Crown’s properties and overseas land ownership, and possibly even deciding to use some of those lands and adding value to them. His private conduct is indicated in the 5 of Disks card, which lets us know that he’ll do his best to keep his personal life to himself. The lack of privacy and public interest in his everyday life is draining to the monarch, and he’ll try to keep out of the limelight this year more than ever.”