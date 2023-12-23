Queen Camilla is launching 'The Queen's Reading Room' podcast featuring interviews with authors and celebrities and insight into some of her own reading recommendations.

Queen Camilla is entering the podcast space like other royals before her. The 76-year-old British royal is debuting “The Queen’s Reading Room” podcast in 2024 as a companion to her Reading Room charity and book club. What to expect on the podcast, from guests and topics to the premiere date and where to listen, ahead.

Queen Camilla announced her ‘Reading Room’ podcast on Dec. 15

On Dec. 15, 2023, Queen Camilla announced her newest venture, podcasting. She’s launching a new podcast series through her Reading Room charity, which started as an Instagram book club in 2021 with recommendations from the queen as well as guest curators. (Camilla’s a well-known fan of curling up with a good book.)

Queen Camilla’s co-hosting the podcast alongside the charity’s CEO, Vicki Perrin. Together, they’ll talk to authors and celebrity guests. (More on those later.)

According to podcast’s description accompanying its trailer, “Authors from all over the world have shared their own literary treasures with us; revealing their favourite [sic]writers, most treasured books and earliest reading memories.”

In the nearly two-minute clip, Queen Camilla can be heard saying: “Don’t think I came out from under a chair for a very long time after I saw it for the first time.” However, what she’s talking about will remain a mystery until “The Queen’s Reading Room” podcast premieres.

As part of the podcast announcement, the Queen’s Reading Room Festival will return to Hampton Court Palace in London, England, on June 8, 2023.

Queen Camilla’s ‘Reading Room’ podcast centers around conversations at home

“The Queen’s Reading Room” takes listeners inside authors’ homes as the podcast “will create a space where book lovers — and those who wish to connect more with books — can hear straight from the mouths of literary heroes,” per a press release (via She Knows).

“Each week, celebrated authors, as well as stars of stage and screen will invite listeners inside their own reading rooms — whether that’s a bedside book stack or full-scale library — to share some of the books they simply couldn’t live without.”

“The Queen’s Reading Room” podcast will feature eight celebrities and authors as guests. Names include David Baddiel, Ann Patchett, Joanna Lumley, Elif Shafak, Bonnie Garmus, Joseph Coelho, co-writer behind the late Queen Elizabeth II’s memorable skits Frank Cottrell-Boyce, and lexicographer Susie Dent in the finale.

‘The Queen’s Reading Room’ podcast premieres on Jan. 8, 2024

Get ready to hear from Camilla on “The Queen’s Reading Room” soon. As in, shortly after the holidays are over.

Little more than two weeks after Queen Camilla joins her fellow British royals at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for an annual Christmas celebration, she’ll be celebrating another big event: the launch of her podcast.

“The Queen’s Reading Room” premieres on Jan. 8, 2024, the four-year anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit announcement. It will be available on all podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, among others.

Episodes will drop weekly, meaning the nine-episode podcast should conclude somewhere around Feb. 26, 2024. Additionally, plan to hear from Camilla often as she’s expected to share some of her favorite books in each installment.