The ‘Queen Charlotte’ Prequel Will Have Completely Different Vibes Than ‘Bridgerton’

More Bridgerton is on the way. While fans anticipate season 3 of the beloved Netflix series, Shonda Rhimes is giving fans a treat in between. The limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the horizon. The series will center on the queen’s younger years when she arrives in London before she earns the power and prominence that we see her wield in Bridgerton.

In fact, according to Rhimes, who is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the series, the new show will have different vibes than Bridgerton.

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

When is the ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ release date?

Fans are thrilled that Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton prequel, will debut on Netflix on May 4. The series will follow Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), who arrives in England for her arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest). Though the young queen is less than thrilled about her circumstances, she doesn’t expect the intense chemistry that she feels with the young king.

“It’s very much about how do you survive in a world in which you have no power,” Rhimes told Tudum. “Where do you find the power in that? When I think about this series and what I want audiences to take away from it, I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love, love is hard, love is difficult, love has many layers, and I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.”

A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date. pic.twitter.com/IPAP6uxcWD — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2023

‘Queen Charlotte’ will have different vibes than ‘Bridgerton’

While Bridgerton fans are undoubtedly eager to give into this 18th-century set prequel, especially since there will be some familiar faces, they should expect very different vibes than what’s seen in Bridgerton.

“It revolves in the same world, but I think it’s an entirely different kind of show,” Rhimes told Town & Country. Fans are used to seeing these gorgeous love stories on Bridgerton, and that’s present in Queen Charlotte as well, but since fans know what eventually happens with King George and also know that this is the first time Black and white society is merging, this will be altogether a new experience. Rhimes told Tudum,

Marriages can be complex, and the endings can be complex, and you can understand that in very real ways. I loved delving into the romance between charlotte and King George, I thought that was really fascinating and I really wanted to be able to show people what that kind of love is like, even though they already know how it ends up. I thought that was a challenge and thought that’d be exciting.

Indeed, longtime observers of the Ton will be pleased to see some familiar faces in #QueenCharlotte: A Bridgerton Story pic.twitter.com/MKnpnGvRGt — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 15, 2023

Inside the ‘Queen Charlotte’ cast

Fans are eager to see this new chapter of Bridgerton which blends the real-life Queen Charlotte with the woman fans have already met in Bridgerton. Some fan favorites from the original series will be seen in the prequel, and some new faces. The cast includes India Amarteifio, Arsema Thomas, and Connie Jenkins-Greig, who has been cast as Queen Charlotte, and Lady Danbury and Violet (eventually Lady Bridgerton), respectively. Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell will also be seen in the new series reprising their roles as the older Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and Lady Bridgerton.

Additionally, Corey Mylchreest will star as young King George. Michelle Fairley will star as Princess Augusta. Sam Clemmett will portray Brimsley, Queen Charlotte’s right hand. Richard Cunningham will star as Lord Bute and Tunji Kasim as Adolphus. Rob Maloney will portray Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.