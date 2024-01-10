The late monarch was a champion for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ensure their safety after leaving their royal roles behind.

A letter reveals Queen Elizabeth fought for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s protection after their U.S. move in early 2020. The letter was submitted as evidence in Prince Harry’s libel case. The monarch wanted to protect the couple after they left royal life behind for a new life in the States.

Queen Elizabeth wanted to ensure Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Prince Archie were protected

The late Queen said it was “imperative” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were protected. A letter submitted as part of evidence contained in Harry’s libel case against the Mirror newspapers detailed her wishes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “continue to be provided with effective security” against “extremists,” said the letter written on her behalf, per The Sunday Times. The queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, wrote the letter.

It was sent to U.K. cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill. The letter followed a meeting of senior royals to discuss Harry and Meghan’s wishes to move. The couple announced their intentions to resign from royal duties on Jan. 8, 2020.

“You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family,” the letter read. It continued, “Given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess’s own independent profile, and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.”

It is unclear how much of Queen Elizabeth’s wishes were met by the cabinet. Subsequently, the couple reportedly pay for private security when needed.

Prince Harry claims he didn’t feel ‘safe’ in his home country

Prince Harry attends the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In his lawsuit, Prince Harry challenged the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) over their decision to remove his police security in the U.K. However, this decision came after he and Meghan Markle announced they would no longer be working royals.

People Magazine reported Harry’s attorneys said RAVEC “should have considered the ‘impact’ that a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background, and profile within the royal family — which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life. RAVEC should have considered, in particular, the impact on the UK’s reputation of a successful attack on the claimant.”

Harry was pushed to the edge and said he didn’t feel “safe” in his home country due to the lack of protection, despite Queen Elizabeth urging this protection to remain in place. Harry wished his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “to feel at home” in the United Kingdom. However, without protection, he said there was “no possibility to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.”

Thus, security issues reportedly deepened the rift between the Sussexes and the royal family. The couple allegedly lost tax-funded police protection while stepping down as working royals.

Prince Harry said he ‘felt forced’ to leave the United Kingdom and his royal duties behind

Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima KC, read a statement discussing Harry stepping back from his royal role. He said it was with “great sadness” that he did so.

“It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020,” Harry wrote. However, “The UK is my home.

He continued, “It is central to the heritage of my children. It is a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live in the United States.”

Harry continued, “I cannot put my wife in danger like that. Given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way, too.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in March 2020. They reportedly only saw the Queen a few times after leaving the United Kingdom and before her death in September 2022.