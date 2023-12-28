The Princess Royal revealed the late queen of the United Kingdom put her family first during her last days.

Princess Anne revealed that Queen Elizabeth shared “guilt” over dying at Balmoral in September 2022 in the documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year. The special shares insight into the monarch‘s final days and details surrounding the first year of King Charles’ reign.

Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth spent her summer holiday, was widely considered the monarch’s favorite residence. “I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands,” described her granddaughter Princess Eugenie in the documentary Our Queen At Ninety.

However, in the 2023 documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, Princess Anne revealed that Elizabeth’s final summer at her favorite residence filled her with guilt. She was reportedly concerned about the logistics of dying outside of London and the hassle it could cause her family when it came to funeral arrangements.

“I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral,” Anne revealed. “We did try to persuade her that she shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process. I hope she felt that was right in the end because I think we did.”

Anne also stated that she felt a sense of “relief” after her mother died after decades serving the United Kingdom as its longest-reigning monarch. “I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief; that’s it, finished,’ she said. ‘That responsibility being moved on.”

Princess Anne played an essential role in King Charles’ coronation

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, King Charles became the United Kingdom’s king. In May 2023, he formally ascended to the throne in a historical ceremony.

Anne was a crucial player in the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey as the “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting.” The prestigious position, which Princess Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers, a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick, were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s only daughter rode on horseback behind King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Gold State Coach as they made their way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne led 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London in the procession.

Many royal family members participated in the parade by riding in horse-drawn carriages or cars. Anne was the only royal to ride on horseback.

Princess Anne also shared insights into her relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles

Princess Anne, King Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles pose together on Sept. 02, 2023, in Braemar, Scotland | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Anne also shared insight into her relationship with King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, in Charles III: The Coronation Year. She commended her sister-in-law for how she has stepped into her role of Queen Consort.

“I’ve known her a long time off and on,” continued Anne. “Her understanding of the role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding.”

She continued, “This role is not something that she’d be a natural for, but she does it really well. She provides that change of speed and tone that’s equally important.”

