The king of the United Kingdom likes to gift his staff unexpected presents throughout the holiday season.

King Charles III is the United Kingdom’s monarch and the boss of a staff numbering in the hundreds. Therefore, when the holidays arrive, his large staff generally receives gifts to thank them for a year of hard work for the crown. However, the holiday season is also when the king’s funny side emerges. Charles’ former royal butler admits that he regularly gave “bizarre” and quirky Christmas gifts to his staff.

A royal butler admits King Charles has an offbeat sense of humor

To The Mirror, royal butler Grant Harrold admitted that some of King Charles’ staff Christmas gifts were a bit “bizarre.” Harrold worked as a butler for Charles for seven years at his Gloucestershire home of Highgrove.

“We all used to have these pigeon holes where I’d get my post in the mornings,” Harrold revealed. “What he used to do at Christmas, he used to leave funny little things.”

“One time, he left a tin of salmon and one year, I got a salt and pepper grinder wrapped in a ribbon. He had probably been given a hamper, and sometimes, there would be a lot in them, and he would give some of the bits to us.”

Harrold concluded, “I just thought it was so bizarre because you don’t expect those little things. It shows that they’ve got that fun, practical side to them.”

King Charles also gave his staff ‘proper’ Christmas gifts

Although King Charles loved giving gag gifts to his extensive team, he ensured they had “proper” Christmas gifts as well. Grant Harrold revealed these were items they could use beyond their tenure working for the royal family.

“For actual proper gifts would be things like tea cups and saucers or whiskey glasses. One year, I got a lovely water jug,” he explained. “What would happen is, for example, with the teacups, you would get them maybe two or three years in a row because there would be a whole set to collect.”

King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, revealed that staff members enjoyed receiving Christmas cards from the royals beyond gifts. He explained, “We would always get the famous Christmas card at Christmas.”

He continued, “Before he married the now Queen Consort, I remember getting Christmas cards from him, William and Harry. That was always quite special”.

How many Christmas gifts does he give to his staff?

King Charles has many gifts that must be given to his staff around the Christmas holidays. Per The Mirror, he arranges gifts for hundreds of people.

The news outlet reported that during Queen Elizabeth’s reign, she reportedly purchased over 600 gifts for her staff. She also notably gave out 1500 Christmas puddings.

King Charles, his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, and their families are expected to celebrate the Christmas holidays at Sandringham House in Norfolk, as they have for generations. Subsequently, their walk to nearby St. Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25 has become a holiday tradition.