Here's a closer look at the absolutely beautiful tiara we've seen Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wearing time and time again.

The day she married Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex) wore a gorgeous accessory from Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal jewelry collection.

The queen’s youngest son and his bride were married at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in 1999. The thousands of well-wishers who lined the streets and 200 million viewers who watched from around the world noticed the lovely tiara Sophie had on known as the Anthemion Tiara.

Prince Edward standing with his bride, Sophie, who is wearing the Anthemion Tiara from Queen Elizabeth’s personal collection | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Sophie, who over the years became known as Queen Elizabeth’s “favorite daughter-in-law,” has worn the tiara on a number of occasions including to plenty of royal weddings and other high-profile events.

Here are the different times we’ve seen Sophie rocking the Anthemion Tiara.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Countess of Wessex) at Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s wedding | Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

Two years after her own big day, Sophie donned the beautiful tiara again when she wore it to the wedding of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Olso.

To go with her shimmering blue gown, the duchess also accessorized with a striking double-strand pearl necklace.

Prince Edward and Sophie (now-Duchess of Edinburgh) arrive at the wedding of Princess Martha Louise and Ari Behn in Norway | Pool BASSIGNAC/BUU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

But that wasn’t the only wedding in Norway where Sophie was spotted wearing the Anthemion Tiara.

In 2002, Edward and his wife attended Princess Martha Louise and Ari Behn’s nuptials in Trondheim, Norway. The duchess was photographed in the sparking headpiece and a black-and-white dress.

Sophie (then-the Countess of Wessex) pictured at the wedding of Crown Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson in Demark | A. Jones/J. Whatling/J. Parker/M. Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Sophie reached for the Anthemion Tiara in 2004 as well when she was a guest at the royal wedding of Demark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson in Copenhagen.

She paired it with a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown that had a light pink shaw over it and crown-shaped diamond earrings.

Sophie seen during Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling’s wedding | Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The now-Duchess of Edinburgh showed off the Anthemion Tiara again when she had it on at the wedding of Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling at Stockholm Cathedral in 2010.

She was glowing in a silver ensemble with a show-stopping diamond necklace and earrings to go with the dazzling tiara.

Sophie smiling at religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The queen’s favorite daughter-in-law proved that the specific topper really is her go-to royal wedding tiara as it was the one she chose to complete her look for the dinner and religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Along with the shiny headpiece, she wowed in a navy and black embellished dress.

Sophie attends a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace on the first day of the U.S. president Donald Trump’s visit | VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Sophie delighted fans when in 2019, she broke out the Anthemion Tiara but not for a wedding for a state visit from then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Maxwell Stone of U.K. retailer Steven Stone, although the tiara was from the late Queen Elizabeth’s collection, it also “pays tribute to another former monarch, as it was reportedly constructed using four pieces from Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet.”

The diamond experts at Steven Stone estimate the magnificent piece to be worth about £1.25 million ($1.5 million).