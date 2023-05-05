Queen Elizabeth’s Godson Gives 7-Word Response After Being Snubbed From King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III’s coronation is set for May 6, and while we know many of Charles and his late mother‘s closest friends will be in attendance not everyone made the guest list.

Now Queen Elizabeth II‘s godson, who was snubbed from the event, just issued a seven-word reply about not getting an invite.

Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament at Westminster Palace | Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What Queen Elizabeth’s godson said about not getting an invite to king’s coronation

George Herbert, 8th Earl of Carnarvon and his wife Fiona, Lady Carnarvon sat alongside members of the royal family in September at the queen’s funeral. But seven months later they won’t get a seat at the coronation.

“No one’s sent me an email or [made] a phone call saying, ‘You’re not coming.’ We just haven’t received anything,” Lord Carnarvon told the Daily Mail.

This is the first time an Earl of Carnarvon has not been invited to the coronation of a British Monarch.

When asked what he thought about not being asked to attend this coronation Lord Carnarvron replied: “You can’t always be part of everything.”

Lord Carnarvon’s home is the real ‘Downton Abbey’ house

Lady Carnarvron and Lord Carnarvron pictured on bench in front of Downton Abbey | Hazel Thompson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lady Carnarvron said they will be watching the historic event from their home Highclere Castle, which is where the TV drama Downton Abbey is filmed.

The queen’s godson is actually the son of her very dear friend Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert, known to many as “Porchie” also spelled as “Porchey.” Their relationship was depicted in the first two seasons of The Crown.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Lord Carnarvon spoke about his father’s friendship with the queen explaining: “It was a very equal friendship ranging over many interests. They were from the same generation. They had been through the war. They shared a great love of the countryside and wildlife as well as horses.”

Lady Carnarvron and Lord Carnarvron attend the launch of book “At Home At Highclere Entertaining At The Real Downton Abbey” | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Royal family members from around the world have been invited to the coronation

While the Carnarvrons did not get an invite to the coronation several of King Charles’ friends and members of other royal families from around the world did including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg.

Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene of Monaco also received an invite and the prince told People he’s looking forward to what could be a “once-in-lifetime” experience for him.

“You know I don’t know how many coronations of an English monarch I’ll see in my lifetime, so we’ll try to take advantage of that,” Prince Albert said of the festivities.