King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s wedding day included lots of laughter. And reportedly Queen Elizabeth II was behind a lot of it. The late monarch giggled about the bride’s fashion mishap. But, perhaps most notably, she extended an “olive branch” to the couple in the form of a heartfelt yet hilarious speech. Ahead, what the queen told the then-Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and a room full of guests. Plus, where to see a version of Queen Elizabeth’s speech from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth gave a speech at Charles and Camilla’s wedding reception as an ‘olive branch’

According to former royal butler Grant Harold, the queen’s speech at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding reception meant a great deal.

The couple married in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005. Queen Elizabeth skipped the nuptials in favor of hosting a big reception at Windsor Castle afterward.

Harold, who worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011, told Guides For Brides the queen participated in the planning of the wedding reception down to the flowers, Welsh gold wedding rings, and, of course, her speech (via Express).

“I remember walking to St George’s Hall for the reception, where they had drinks. The queen had not attended the actual service. But she gave a speech at the reception. Which was seen as a big sign of her approval to the marriage.”

“There was talk about whether she would attend the service. But her appearance at the reception was a joyful one,” he continued. “Her attendance and speech would have been seen as an olive branch to Charles and Camilla.”

“Her blessing of the marriage,” the former royal butler noted. “The royals don’t do things lightly. And she would have not attended if she hadn’t been happy to.”

The queen referenced horse racing in her speech at King Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding reception

Leave it to Queen Elizabeth, whose beloved pony Emma attended her 2022 funeral, to make horse races fitting for a wedding.

The late monarch’s said to have “compared their [Charles and Camilla’s] relationship to a Grand National horse race,” per Harold.

“They have overcome Becher’s Brook and the Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles,” the queen told some 800 guests, referencing the Grand National steeplechase’s famously difficult Aintree Racecourse (via Woman & Home).

“They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well,” the queen continued. “My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”

Author Katie Nicholl called it “an unusually sentimental speech from the monarch” in her 2022 book, The New Royals. “It captured the visceral sense of relief the couple had, in their fifties, being able to make their enduring love official.”

Queen Elizabeth’s speech at Charles and Camilla’s wedding reception is depicted in ‘The Crown’ series finale

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 | Justin Downing/Netflix

Want to see a glimpse of what the queen’s remarks at the wedding might’ve actually looked like? Watch The Crown Season 6 Episode 10: “Sleep, Dearie Sleep.”

In it, Queen Elizabeth, played by Imelda Staunton, grants her eldest son’s (Dominic West) wish to remarry. Before, however, the queen talked it over with Prince William (Ed McVey) and Prince Harry (Luther Ford).

From there, the queen can be seen drafting a speech to deliver at the wedding reception. Finally, after much speculation as to what she might say, the queen delivers a witty speech about the bride and groom.