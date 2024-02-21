Quentin Tarantino was once asked if he’d be interested in doing a romance film, only to reveal he already did one.

Quentin Tarantino has dabbled in a variety of genres with his long filmography. One genre he hasn’t quite tackled is romance, although he makes the argument he’s done his version of a romantic film already.

Quentin Tarantino once revealed he’s already made both romance movies and comedies

Quentin Tarantino | Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Given Tarantino’s movies, the filmmaker’s taste in cinema might surprise some fans. The filmmaker once revealed years ago that some of his guilty pleasures were rom-coms. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he confided that one rom-com in particular left a lasting impression on him. The Matthew McConaughey feature Ghosts of Girlfriends Past was a film that struck Tarantino personally.

“In that movie, he’s this sexy fashion photographer. Famous fashion photographer. Has a ton of girlfriends. He’s a real jerk. He’s known her for a while,” Tarantino said. “Then it goes to a flashback when they knew each other when they were children. They’re at a swing, and it’s snowing in a park. She gives him a birthday gift, and he opens it up and it’s a camera. It’s actually the first camera I was ever given when I was a kid. And all of a sudden, I just start crying.”

Rom-com veteran Kate Hudson was another actor who’d starred in lighthearted films that moved Tarantino.

With him being a fan of romantic comedies, some wondered if Tarantino would ever make a romance film himself. But Tarantino asserted he already did.

“I have done love stories; they’ve just been in my other movies,” Tarantino once told MTV News. “True Romance’s title was not ironic. Sure, James Gandolfini almost beats Patricia Arquette to death and she has to blow him away with a shotgun, but that doesn’t mean it’s not romantic. It just has to be done my way, and I think people want me to do it my way.”

Likewise, many of his other films also contain romantic elements. Kill Bill centers on the demented love between Uma Thurman’s The Bride and David Carradine’s Bill. Django Unchained also has a strong romantic base, as the main character’s love for his wife may be the main driving force of the movie.

Quentin Tarantino considers all of his films to be comedies

Another genre Tarantino is frequently asked about dabbling in is comedies. But the filmmaker would make the argument that all of his movies have been comedies.

“All of my movies are really funny,” Tarantino once told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ll put my comedies against anybody’s out there laugh-for-laugh.”

However, whenever he’d make that statement to others, he’d be asked when he was making a complete comedy. Tarantino would push back, maintaining that was what his movies already were.

“I think they’re really funny. You mean, like, Pulp Fiction, which belongs in the comedy section? I mean, there’s not really a dramatic moment in Pulp Fiction. They’re a little dramatic, but they’re more outrageous. And I still think they’re funny anyway, with comedy elements in it,” Tarantino added.

Tarantino shared this would often raise yet another question.

“They finally go, ‘I guess what we’re trying to say is, would you ever do a comedy without violence?’ I go, ‘You mean like the three stooges?’” Tarantino said.

Quentin Tarantino was thinking about making a horror movie for his final film

Related Quentin Tarantino Thinks 1 Elvis Presley Movie Has a Hidden Meaning

Before Tarantino decided that The Movie Critic would be his last feature, the filmmaker was entertaining doing horror. It was another genre he already dabbled in with 2007’s Death Proof. All it took was finding the right material.

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie,” Tarantino once told Independent. “I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film.”

But it seems Tarantino had a change of heart, and felt The Movie Critic was a worthy end to his filmography.