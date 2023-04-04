‘Race to Survive Alaska’ Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: A Scary Evacuation Sets the Tone, ‘I’ll See You in Heaven’

We have a new survival show in the reality TV world. Race to Survive Alaska mixes survival skills you’d need on shows like Outlast (which also takes place in Alaska) and aspects of The Amazing Race. The first episode shows this competition won’t be easy.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Race to Survive Alaska Episode 1, “Meet the Monster.”]

What’s the prize for ‘Race to Survive Alaska’ Season 1?

Race to Survive Alaska | USA Network

The pilot starts by explaining competitors will face six races along the Alaskan coastline. Each duo must travel through thick woods, cross wild waters, avoid bears, and survive on little food and shelter. What’s the grand prize?

Shockingly the winning team will get $500,000 for going hungry, facing intense temperatures, and being at risk of a bear ripping them apart for fun. Hopefully, the winners will become survival influencers after this to make it more worth it. We see three boats bring the teams to the start line. They’re immediately sizing each other up.

“That’s a team of ladies. I’m not sure how they’re gonna do,” martial arts master Hakim Isler says. Obviously, his fighting skills will be more helpful in going up against those bears than Robin’s history of climbing Mount Everest twice.

Fisherman Oliver Hoogendorn and coal miner Wilson Hoogendorn have the home advantage of being from Nome, Alaska. Automatically I’m rooting for the brothers. I don’t know if it’s wise or dumb of them to choose leggings over thicker clothing. But some duos look like they’re ready for the office in khaki-looking pants, so it can’t be worse than that.

The first race takes place in a 4-day window to cover 14.3 miles. They all must cross a two-line rope bridge.

The teams include vegetarians, climbers, and hunters

Oliver Hoogendorn and Wilson Hoogendorn on ‘Race to Survive Alaska’ | Patrik Giardino/USA Network

Hunter Leininger and his father, Jeff Leininger, reveal they’re vegetarians. Hopefully, the Alaskan mud has nutritional yeast in it. The teams were given canned clams for their rations. Hunter says they haven’t had seafood before, and chances are that meal isn’t going to make them rethink their diet in the future.

Siblings Bella Crane and Cason Crane come from a family that loves adventure. Cason has already climbed the seven summits and brought a pride flag to each one. So the gays own the seven summits now. I don’t make the rules.

Rock climbers Favia Dubyk and Genevive Walker were trailing behind in seventh place. Favia survived cancer and trained harder to return to climbing. I respect her journey…and her biceps.

We then see our first couple and hunters, Esther Sunderlin and Brett Gatten. They packed the heaviest bags at 78 pounds. Unsurprisingly, Brett stops and bends over to catch his breath. I know, probably five minutes in, I would’ve started dropping things out of my backpack. Lighter weight, and maybe it’ll throw the bears off my trail!

Less than 15 minutes in, the cast sees their first bear. Wilson and Oliver warn everyone to stay away from it. This is the second reason producers should give them the money on my list.

The racers are already feeling the heat

The racers take off their layers in the 82-degree weather. Esther gets dizzy and sits down during their woods trek. This is where I scream at my TV. Drop weight! Splash some nasty creek water on your face! The love birds continue trekking after the break.

Back to our vegetarians…Jeff is leading the way and is fulfilling his fatherly duties by fussing at Hunter. We might get the most bickering from these two this season, and I’m here for it.

Esther falls down a steep hill after saying she’s hot. Brett realizes something is wrong, and a medic starts looking at her. She doesn’t respond to any questions and falls back.

Owen and Wilson are in first place. Climber Christian and survivalist Max do precisely what I would do by following them in third place.

Esther, who is unconscious, is surprisingly not in last place. Hakim and Justice Norman are, and it’s already getting to them. They don’t seem on the same page about pace counting or changing their path. If they settle their arguments with a martial arts battle, then you’ll be survival legends in my book.

All credit to the vegetarians being in second place. Bella and Cason are fourth.

Esther is unresponsive after her fall

Brett Gatten and Esther Sunderlin on ‘Race to Survive Alaska’ | Patrik Giardino/USA Network

Esther’s heartbeat goes down to 60 beats per minute. They note she’s burning up and unresponsive. They eventually go for plan b or three times the emergency, which means airlifting her out.

Owen and Wilson reach the rope bridge, and I can already see someone crying about their fear of heights coming soon, like Claire Rehfuss on The Amazing Race. It’s a reality TV cliche, after all. Owen casually says Wilson is the daredevil and he’s the “sense of reason.” So Wilson watches his brother and backpack swing 60 feet above a ravine before trying it himself. Owen smiles the whole time, which adds a third reason why producers should give them the money and pack it up.

Robin Moore and Elizabeth Killham are fifth, with Favia and Genevive following them. The other teams stop and notice a helicopter approaching one of the racers.

Esther gets carried to the helicopter, and the mother is talking. But what she has to say is chilling. “I love you,” she tells Brett. “Baby…I’m going to see you in heaven. I’m going to see you in heaven.” This woman says this with the biggest smile on her face. Immediately no.

Blueberries, banana slugs, muscles, and clams for dinner

Bella Crane on ‘Race to Survive Alaska’ | Patrik Giardino/USA Network

The racers call it for the day. It’s summer, so there is still daylight even though it’s late. Max Djenohan makes a fire. New friends, Robin and Elizabeth pick blueberries. They overhear Favia and Genevive, so they invite them to hang out. Will we get a “lady alliance”?

They find a banana slug to eat. Robin and Elizabeth Killham laugh about it looking like a penis. Meanwhile, Hunter tries mussels and clams. He says it’s not bad. But by how his father acts, it might as well be a micro phallic bug.

Unfortunately, Hunter wakes up in the middle of the night groaning. He projectile vomits maybe a gallon of water and clams before our eyes. At least we know he stayed hydrated. The following day, Hunter has a can-do spirit and says, “I can suffer the longest.” I never want to have this much grit.

In true reality TV fashion, our possible women’s alliance is short-lived. Elizabeth and Robin wake up and ditch the other ladies to get more of a lead. However, Favia and Genevive refuse to lose them. They plan to “stay on their butts” and then take them out at the last minute. Guys, we got a Joe Goldberg situation on our hands! However, our ladies choose beanies over hats.

Who reaches the end crate first?

Bella Crane, Cason Crane, Jeff Leininger on ‘Race to Survive Alaska’ | Patrik Giardino/USA Network

Bella loses her compass, so they’re down to Cason’s. The editors try to trick us into thinking Max and Christian Junkar are in a close race with Owen and Wilson to reach the end crate. But it’s clear Owen and Wilson got there first. The brothers say they have a target on their back now. But I like their chances since one of the closest teams was almost taken down by clams.

The episode ends with an update on Esther. She was treated at a local hospital for severe heatstroke. She made a full recovery after three days in the ICU.

I’m so happy that Esther is doing well. I’ll try not to have a nightmare about her haunting airlifted words to Brett tonight. We’ll have to wait for the next episode to see which teams follow and if someone will get eliminated. Or will they all get a second chance with Esther’s hospitalization?