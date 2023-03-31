‘Outlast’: Justin Court on Targeting Delta, Claims He Wanted Negotiating Not War

The survival Netflix show, Outlast, became a social experiment. Justin Court reveals his true plan to target Delta and why it went so wrong.

Justin Court says he didn’t want to hurt anyone on ‘Outlast’ intentionally

Justin Court and Amber Asay on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Court was on Camp Alpha and didn’t want to wait out the other cast members. So he took their sleeping bags to push them to quit, which the producers allowed. It worked but many viewers were angry that Dawn Nelson and Joel Huntgate were left out in the cold. They quit the following morning.

“So taking the sleeping bags away just for clarification, it was a strategic move to push the game moving forward,” Court told Paul Preece and Seth Lueker in a YouTube video. “Did I intentionally want to hurt anybody? No, absolutely not.”

He realized the game already narrowed down to the strong competitors. “Everyone that’s out there now is the people that are meant to be there,” the blacksmith said. “So now it’s like OK in my mind I want to play a game to where it’s gonna make people suffer a little bit, not intentionally hurt them. Because I don’t feel like Dawn or Joel were ever in harm’s way where it was life or death. I don’t think that on the production side and everyone involved wouldn’t allow that to happen.”

“So my initial strategy was to go over take the sleeping bags from your former camp, right?” he said to Preece. “We missed each other and it was nothing against you personally.”

Preece left Camp Delta after his closest ally, Jordan Williams left the game because he didn’t get along with Dawn. He took his sleeping bag and a crab trap and joined Camp Charlie because Court’s theft.

Court targeted Camp Delta because of its location but it could’ve been Camp Charlie

Joel Huntgate, Dawn Nelson, and Paul Preece on ‘Outlast’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Court explained they were a team and he wanted to take a resource away. Preece asked if he targeted Delta or if it was the first camp he found.

“So it was the first one I came to,” Court answered. “I was targeting Delta because I knew relatively speaking, roughly where you all were. I knew Charlie was further down. But when I was going through the woods and trying to figure out, whoever I come on first honestly.” This made Preece and Lueker laugh.

Court said he saw Camp Charlie’s fire. But he didn’t want to travel that far. His initial plan was to hide the sleeping bags somewhere and return to camp.

Then when Delta asked for the sleeping bags, they would negotiate to take one of their strongest players. But the plan went awry when Dawn popped the tubes on the raft. Court considered that the start of their war.

In the end, that war also affected Camp Bravo which had a deal with Camp Alpha. That deal was over when Court stole the sleeping bags.