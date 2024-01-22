50 Cent rung in the new year with lesser weight when he celebrated alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. for the actor's birthday.

50 Cent got back in touch with his old self not too long ago, and shed a noticeable amount of weight to do so.

50 Cent | Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

The business mogul took pictures at Cuba Gooding Jr.’s birthday party last month, showing off a much sleeker physique reminiscent of his early 2000’s look.

50 Cent | Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

But his old body found common ground with his newer, more contemporary style. Early 2000’s 50 Cent was often seen wearing G-Unit branded apparel with long sleeves and baggy pants.

50 Cent | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nowadays, his outfits are similar to what he wore to Gooding Jr’s party. There, he wore a regular-sized and deceptively modest black t-shirt with matching colored jeans.

He also sported a black fitted New York cap to shout out the city and state that birthed him. The gold chain around his neck was perhaps the highlight of his wardrobe.

50 Cent and Cuba Gooding Jr. | Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

He popped bottles with birthday boy Gooding Jr., who entered his 56th year in style. The actor wore a polished red leather jacket along with green pants.

50 Cent and Cuba Gooding Jr. | Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Gooding Jr. would be seen posing alongside 50 Cent without the jacket as well. The actor wore a black t-shirt that paid tribute to the legendary Bass Reeves, a former slave turned lawman in the 1800s.

50 Cent’s weight loss shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. The rapper had gotten used to carrying a heavier look over the years.

50 Cent | Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

But earlier in 2023, he announced plans to go on a massive tour that very well might be his last. To give his fans the explosive shows they were expecting, he felt he needed to lose weight to tap into his older but more youthful energy.

“Ima start talking mad s*** when I’m back in shape. That’s when I want to fight and s*** like that,” he once posted on social media according to Hot New Hip Hop.

50 Cent | Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Based on his new look, it seems 50 Cent might’ve earned his bragging rights.