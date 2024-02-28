Lisa Rinna and daughter Delilah Hamlin are set to star alongside one another in a new movie set to debut in 2024.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is teaming up with her oldest daughter Delilah Hamlin in a new Lifetime original movie, Mommy Meanest. This is the first time Rinna and Hamlin have worked together.

What roles will Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin play in ‘Mommy Meanest’?

Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin will play the roles of Madelyn and Summer in the cable television movie. However, they won’t play mother and daughter in the television film.

Madelyn is Mia’s mother, played by Briana Skye. Their tight bond is threatened when Mia spends more time with her new boyfriend and less with her mother.

However, Madelyn unravels as her daughter’s new life without her emerges. Her next moves are shocking.

Hamlin portrays Mia’s best friend Summer. Mommy Meanest marks the first time that Rinna and Hamlin have acted opposite one another onscreen.

What is ‘Mommy Meanest’ about?

Amelia Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin photographed in 2022 | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Mommy Meanest is a film inspired by actual events. The movie tells the story of a teenage girl named Mia, with a history of emotional trauma, who is relentlessly cyberbullied.

However, as the story unfolds, the culprit behind the texts is none other than Mia’s mother, Madelyn. Here are the details of this explosive story.

The drama unfolds as Mia begins to receive a barrage of degrading texts. Madelyn, protective of her daughter, is determined to find out who is harassing her.

Hundreds of texts later, the messages become more threatening. This causes Mia to believe that the threatening person is closer to her than she initially thought.

Is this Delilah Hamlin’s first acting role?

Mommy Meanest marks Delilah Hamlin’s first work on-screen with her mother, Lisa Rinna. However, it is not her first on-camera role.

Delilah Hamlin made her screen acting debut playing a former sex worker who aspires to be a nurse in the 2023 thriller How She Caught a Killer. The film debuted on Lifetime.

Hamlin is also a model, and she made her New York Fashion Week debut when she walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger in 2016. She walked the runway with her mother and sister, Amelia, when she returned to NYFW in 2020 reported Today.

Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin are the parents of Delilah and Amelia Hamlin. Mommy Meanest will debut on Lifetime later in 2024.