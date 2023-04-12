‘RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Reflects on Her Viral Pageboy Wig; Why Was It So Popular With Fans?

Lisa Rinna rose to prominence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and over the years, she’s become known for her signature hairstyle that has become synonymous with the Housewives star. At Paris Fashion Week in 2023, Rinna switched it up and wore a pageboy-style bob wig, subsequently setting the internet on fire. Fans saw a few reasons to connect with and love the look.

Lisa Rinna | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna wore her pageboy wig to Paris Fashion Week

Lisa Rinna’s wig she wore to Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023 turned her into a bona fide fashion icon, simply because of the hair switch-up. In an April 2023 interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the RHOBH star reflected on the wig’s popularity.

“The pageboy wig that flipped everybody out! They didn’t know what to do with that,” she said. “I would’ve never guessed that little pageboy wig would’ve created such a stir.”

She went on to explain that the choice to wear the bob was a last-minute decision that she herself made with help from her stylist and glam team.

“It was in the background and I … showed them the outfit and they were like, ‘Would you ever wear that wig?’ And I looked at it and I went, ‘Oh yeah, I like that.’ And he put it on and I went, ‘Oh my God, it looks really good with the outfit,'” she recalled.

Lisa Rinna’s wig was a hit because of the ‘Stranger Things’ comparisons

With her faux bowl cut, Rinna to some people looked like Will Byers from Stranger Things, played by Noah Schnapp. The Netflix series returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus and exploded in popularity once again. The resurgence of Stranger Things and Will Byers likely contributed to the popularity of Rinna’s wig.

“Will Byers??? Living his best life,” one fan commented on Rinna’s Instagram post of her look. Another shared, “Lisa in her Will Byers era.”

Others compared the look to other fictional characters with similar unique hairstyles, from Willy Wonka to Shrek‘s Lord Farquaad. “How was the chocolate factory?” one person asked in reference to the Willy Wonka-style ‘do, while another chimed in, “Lord Farquaad if he slayed.”

The Beatles, ’70s pop star Toni Tennille, and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide character Coconut Head were also some characters she resembled.

For Rinna, getting to don different looks is fun for her.

“I’ve had such a ball doing that kind of stuff,” she said of her various fashion week looks.

“It’s like my own version of drag,” she explained. “I’ve always said I’m a gay man trapped in a woman’s body — or my kids call me that. My kids are like, ‘You’re a gay man trapped in a woman’s body.’”

Lisa Rinna’s career post-‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Rinna was a fixture on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its fifth season in 2014. Although she’s not an OG housewife on the show, she quickly became one of the show’s staples alongside stars like Kyle Richards.

The show’s twelfth season, which aired in the fall of 2022, was Rinna’s last. She departed the show after nearly a decade and is looking to greener pastures. She denied that she and her family are getting a reality show of their own, and for now, the Rinna Beauty entrepreneur is focused on other projects and ventures.