A decade after leaving 'The Real Housewives of Orang County,' Alexis Bellino may be poised to return. Insiders say her new relationship could spark a 'RHOC' reunion.

After exiting Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County over a decade ago, Alexis Bellino appears set to rejoin the reality series for season 18. She previously appeared on the series from 2009-2013. Here are all the details of the reality star’s potential return, which is sure to set the series on fire.

‘Dynamic’ Alexis Bellino’s return to ‘RHOC’ is imminent, says insider

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino has reportedly received a formal offer to rejoin the series for Season 18. However, she has yet to accept it.

Page Six reports that Bellino is set to return due to her relationship with John Janssen. He is the ex of RHOC vet Shannon Beador.

“Her relationship with John is certainly interesting,” an insider told the news outlet. “But it’s not the only reason producers want Alexis back.”

They continued, “She’s a dynamic personality with a history with a good portion of the cast.” However, the outlet noted that Bellino’s return has not yet been made Bravo official.

RHOC cast members Tamra Judge, Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti are reportedly set to return for season 18. Fans also want to see Vicki Gunvalson back in a greater capacity after she made several guest appearances during season 17.

Alexis Bellino once said she’d love to return to ‘RHOC’ but knows it might ‘start drama’

In November 2023, Alexis Bellino attended the DIRECTV Christmas event hosted at Kathy Hilton’s Bel Air mansion. She admitted that returning to Real Housewives of Orange County would be wonderful but could cause conflict with a particular cast member.

“I’ll never say never,” Bellino admitted to Page Six. However, she acknowledged that her return could “start drama” with Shannon Beador.

Beador dated John Janssen for years before they called it quits in late 2022. After three and a half years of dating, he ended the relationship, and Beador was reportedly stunned by the breakup. Janssen began seeing Bellino in November 2023.

“I don’t really care [what she thinks], to be honest,” Bellino said. “Here’s the truth: I have never met Shannon, I have never worked with Shannon. I wish her nothing but the best in life.”

She continued, “It’s unfortunate that if I become friends with someone by happenstance, this kind of drama happens. But there is nothing more I have to say. He’s a good friend, and I’m excited to hang out with my friend.”

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are reportedly more than friends

Although Alexis Bellino called John Janssen her “friend” in late fall 2023, she admitted she was in love by December. The relationship appeared more committed after Janssen gifted Bellino a diamond-encrusted promise ring.

Bellino wrote the following statement in the caption to an Instagram post where she showed off her new bling. She penned, “Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty.”

She continued, “Love will create its own story. I love you, Johnny J.” However, Bellino made a point to caption the image “#notengaged,” indicating it was only a promise ring from Janssen.

Bellino ended her engagement to her fiancé of almost three years, Andrew “Drew” Bohn, in September 2023. She was previously married to Jeff Barry and Jim Bellino, with whom she shares three children.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus and will return in 2024.