As season 17 of the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ comes to a close, here are 5 reasons it is time for Shannon Beador’s exit.

Shannon Beador, a staple on Real Housewives of Orange County, is facing growing calls for her exit. Her behavior and personal struggles have pushed both fans and co-stars to question her place on the show.

While reality TV thrives on drama, Shannon’s antics and life challenges have seemingly pushed beyond the limits of entertainment. As fans look forward to season 18, here are five reasons it’s time for Shannon to give up her orange.

Viewers have had enough of Shannon Beador’s behavior

Fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County have gone to the extent of sharing their exhaustion with Shannon’s drama on Reddit. Several threads have emerged, voicing a collective sentiment: it’s time for a break from Shannon.

Particularly, fans are requesting that the show address her evident alcohol concerns. As for Tamra, the audience seems to find her equally grating and views her as a conduit to more Vickie drama.

“That’s it. That’s the post,” one Reddit user wrote under a post about putting Shannon on “pause.”

“PS she’s god awful. And get rid of Tamra too,” the post stated.

The post received overwhelming support, with some commenters saying that drinking has become a huge issue for Shannon. And they aren’t wrong.

The ‘RHOC’ star’s presence is disturbing the group’s dynamic

Following season 17 of RHOC, it’s abundantly clear that Shannon’s constant complaints, whining, and continued drinking have become more than just a buzzkill; they’re irritating.

Unlike other cast members discussing real issues, Shannon continually dwells on her past marital woes. Her ongoing woe-is-me persona has gotten so unbearable that it’s making the rest of the cast noticeably uneasy.

With season 18 on the horizon, fans posted on Reddit about Shannon’s future on the show. Many hope she takes a hiatus to give the other cast members some much-needed respite from her overwhelming negativity.

“I’m really hoping she at least gets put on pause for season 18 just so the other ladies don’t have to walk on eggshells around her for an entire season again,” the user wrote.

Shannon Beador isn’t sharing all aspects of her personal life

Shannon was in hot water during a notably intense episode of Real Housewives of Orange County. The situation escalated when co-star Tamra Judge began probing Shannon about her friendship with Heather Dubrow and potentially leaking sensitive topics.

Shannon decided she’d had enough, removed her microphone, and told the producers that airing such discussions could ruin her relationship with her then-boyfriend, John Janssen.

“Wow… I’m done,” Shannon stated. “This is gonna destroy everything. We’re done. My relationship is over if this is on the air.”

Tamra caught up with her, confirming Shannon’s fears. Vicki Gunvalson, left at the table, humorously commented on the unfolding drama. The episode left viewers questioning the impact of Shannon’s reality TV life on her relationships.

The ‘RHOC’ star is losing her credibility

In an RHOC episode, Gina Kirschenheiter called Shannon’s credibility and mental state into question.

During a frank, on-camera confession, Gina criticized Shannon for not remembering a damaging statement she made about Gina’s family being nearly taken by Child Protective Services back in 2019.

“Shannon says s**t, and then she wants to pretend that she didn’t do it, and if you can say things that are that f**king hurtful and not even remember you said it, you need to go f**king check yourself into rehab,” Gina said.

The intense argument transpired after Shannon had initially told Jennifer Pedranti that she helped prevent Gina’s kids from being taken by authorities. Shannon later fervently denied the comments.

Flashbacks, however, showed Shannon making the exact allegations she later rejected. Amidst these accusations and denials, the episode raises doubts about Shannon’s ability to remember facts or speak truthfully.

Amid legal troubles, the reality star’s mental state draws concern from her co-stars

RHOC fans aren’t the only ones who have expressed concerns about Shannon’s behavior.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Heather Dubrow said that she hopes Shannon self-reflects after her recent DUI arrest.

“I hope Shannon continues to take some space and figure out her next steps,” Heather stated.

Shannon had earlier been arrested for a hit-and-run and DUI, which led to her car ending up on someone’s private property. According to Us Magazine, her lawyer, Michael Fell, stated she’s remorseful and prepared for the legal repercussions.

Shannon’s friend, Jeff Lewis, also noted that she plans to enter counseling soon.