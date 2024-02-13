Four housewives find themselves stranded as a spa trip goes awry in a new Lifetime movie set to debut in March.

Legendary stars of the Real Housewives franchise clash with a former Dancing with the Stars pro in a thrilling new Lifetime movie, Hunting Housewives. This fun film subsequently brings together stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, one Dancing with the Stars alum, and a member of The Joe Budden Podcast as they navigate survival in the wild.

‘Hunting Housewives’ features 2 franchise stars and a ‘DWTS’ mirrorball winner

Hunting Housewives stars Denise Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), NeNe Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Kym Johnson Herjavec (Dancing with the Stars) and Melyssa Ford (The Joe Budden Podcast). The thriller follows the story of four housewives stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash.

However, the women must use their wits and determination if they ever hope to return home to their families. The thriller promises to be a fun mash-up of the reality world and a Lifetime TV survival film.

What is ‘Hunting Housewives’ about?

Hunting Housewives tells the story of four friends in search of some fun away from their families. Denise Richards plays Karla Dodds, NeNe Leakes is Rebel Carron-Whitman, Kym Johnson Herjavec plays Joli Symons, and Melyssa Ford is Sharell Bouvier.

According to Lifetime, the women “head for a much-needed spa retreat weekend away from their husbands, children and busy schedules when suddenly they find themselves downed in a plane crash. With no knowledge of basic survival, the housewives must use their wits and whatever is in their designer bags to try to survive in the rugged wilds. When they realize they are not alone, even frenemies must align to outwit their hunters.”

Who are the ‘Hunting Housewives’?

Denise Richards was a member of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons 9 and 10. Currently, she guests on season 13. However, the actor has a history with Lifetime, having previously starred in 2019’s The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders and 2021’s Killer Cheer Mom.

NeNe Leakes starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the series’ first seven seasons. Likewise, after taking a hiatus from reality television, Leakes returned to the Bravo mainstay for seasons 10-12.

Kym Johnson-Herjavec is a professional ballroom dancer and television performer who appeared in the first three seasons of the Australian Dancing with the Stars version. She was cast on the U.S. version of the competition series beginning in 2006, appearing through 2015 and winning mirrorballs with Donny Osmond and Hines Ward.

Melyssa Ford is one of the most successful music video models of all time, appearing in videos for Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Usher. She now sells real estate in Manhattan coupled with co-hosting duties on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Hunting Housewives debuts on Lifetime on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. EST.