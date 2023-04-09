The Reason Tiger Woods and His Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Broke Up

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, have called it quits but the two are now in a heated court battle over the termination of their relationship.

Here’s more on their breakup and why Herman is suing her former beau.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman look on during the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course | Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Following his divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods was in relationships with Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn and stylist Kristen Smith before finding love again.

Herman and the golfer met in 2017 when she worked at his Florida restaurant called The Woods. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the Presidents Cup when she wore a “player spouse” credential.

Herman later appeared at a number of golfing functions alongside Woods and was by his bedside when he was in a serious accident in February 2021 that left him badly injured and needing months of rehab.

According to Us Weekly, “Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened … holding his hand and telling him everything’s going to be OK … She’s so compassionate and supportive.”

An insider told People that things between the couple went downhill after the accident and that Herman “was more serious about a long-term commitment” than Woods.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman hold hands on the red carpet during the Presidents Cup Gala | Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Why they broke up

Herman and Woods quietly split in October 2022.

Sources told Us the athlete broke up with Herman after experiencing a “breakdown in their relationship” and that “Erica thought Tiger was never at home, and Tiger thought Erica was spending too much and living too lavish of a lifestyle.”

Herman is suing the golf star for $30 million

Thirteen days after Woods ended things with Herman she filed a lawsuit in Martin County Florida Circuit against Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust for $30 million claiming she had an oral agreement that allowed her to live at Woods’ home for another five years.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman attend the tennis U.S. Open together | Gotham/GC Images

The court documents allege that “by trickery, agents of [Tiger’s] convinced [Erica] to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law. They then informed her she was not allowed to return to her residence and, without legal counsel to aid in her in this emotional moment, they utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing.”

Herman also says that $40,000 was missing when she left the property and is seeking to nullify her NDA. She is not the first one of Woods’s exes who tried to void an NDA with the golfing pro. Smith tried as well.

In response to Herman’s suit, Woods called her “a jilted ex-girlfriend” who “wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding.”